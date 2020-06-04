Publisher’s Note – A New Era

The secret to change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but in building the new. ~Socrates

The changes that have occurred in a short 30+ years since we began publishing Voice of Asia are heady. We’ve gone from expressing ideas in eloquent prose to reducing ideas, both thoughtful and inane, to 240 characters – not words, mind you, but 240 characters as one of the primary means of communications. In a world where tweeting is no longer the sole province of birds, how do we keep pace?

We at Voice of Asia have decided the best way to keep pace with rapidly changing metrics is to wholeheartedly embrace the global trek towards a digital medium in terms of how news is both dispensed and consumed. This means that those of you cannot countenance reading news without the smudge of print ink on your fingers or your coffee cup will have some adjusting to do. The rest of you who have grown up in an age with your head resolutely down, facing your telephone screen working your thumbs into numbness, not much will change.

As part of these changing dynamics, Voice of Asia is in the planning phases of taking this newspaper solely online at www.voiceofasia.news. We will no longer have a print edition. This will be the last print edition of Voice of Asia. Our plan is to include the Voice of Asia newspaper and HealthLine, our health magazine, in our online format.

One of the key areas we hope and plan to include in our online forums is addressing the needs of all our first generation senior citizens. The Corona virus pandemic has fully changed the world order of medical services, especially to the most vulnerable in our community: our senior citizens. My personal goal is to help open up opportunities for our community and serve our most vulnerable in new and innovative ways.

Although our medium will change to a digital one, Voice of Asia’s commitment to presenting original perspectives and dedication to respectful discourse will not change. The only aspect that will change is the form in which you continue to receive news of local, state, national and global concerns, and most importantly, the issues that matter to you. Voice of Asia’s purpose and mission has always been about providing information.

Reliable information knits communities together, inspires hope or conveys dismay, sets the record straight, and shines the light of truth. How we consume information has indeed changed dramatically in these past thirty years, but why we need to consume information remains the same, as will our mission to reliably inform our community.

As the publisher and CEO of Voice of Asia, my family and I thank each and every one of you whether you are individuals or businesses who have wholeheartedly supported us and helped us in ways too numerous to count over the last 33 years.

A special thanks to the staff of Voice of Asia, especially our esteemed editor, Ms. Shobana Muratee. You have been, and will continue to be a part of our success.

Koshy Thomas

Publisher