Vata, Pitta, and kapha are three Doshas & they are responsible for all body and mind functions. These are unseen energies working together as a team and generate healthy system when in balanced.

According to Ayurveda, each individual is born with a very unique proportion of these Doshas. Amount or level of each Dosha present in every individual is reflected in physical, physiological, psychological, behavioral patterns of that individual. Number of people we have on planet earth equals to number of permutation and combination of these three Doshas. Ratio of these Doshas is referred as Prakruti in Ayurveda.

Unfortunately, there is no lab that can tell us what is the Prakruti of the individual. Since body and mind needs to be simultaneously addressed, Prakruti is typically gauged by reading the pulse.

Every recommendation is based on Prakruti in Ayurveda. Understanding that some people are prone for certain conditions as well as treatment plans require the understanding of Prakruti. So we can say, that Ayurveda is a person oriented understanding rather than it being a disease oriented process.

According Ayurveda, this Prakruti does not change over entire life span of the individual. The proportion of Doshas (Prakruti) is like a blue print that we are born with.

There are seven types of Prakruti described in Ayurvedic texts. 1-Vata, 2-Pitta, 3-Kapha, 4- Vata Pitta, 5- Pitta kapha, 6- Vata Kapha, 7- Vata Pitta Kapha

Once Prakruti is evaluated every aspect of care will be according to Prakruti. If we learn to maintain Prakruti, automatically imbalances or disorders would be avoided easily. We all can learn this simple method and enhance our lives.