Popular radio DJ, actor’s death in fatal crash shocks community

“Really shocked and saddened by sudden passing of dear friend Arif Memon in a car accident in Houston U S A a passionate music lover actor director RJ so very versatile and a loving father and a wonderful husband has left a major void in our lives may god give him the highest place in Jannat Rest in peace dear friend” – Pankaj Udhas FB post

HOUSTON – The baritone voice of Arif Memon, a popular Houston radio DJ for 106.1FM has been silenced following a fatal accident. The crash happened Monday afternoon, as authorities say Memon was driving down the freeway in his Lexus when he veered over and slammed into the back of a broken down 18-wheeler, which had pulled over on the left shoulder along the Southwest Freeway.

Memon’s was well known for his profound knowledge of Bollywood films, actors, singers, and musicians which he integrated in his program. He was also an actor who won the “Best Acting Debut’ award for the short film The First “Drag” written and directed by Harsh Mahadeshwar.

Arif Memon was a husband and father of two girls and was well known in the community. He was 58 years old.

It is still unclear how the crash that left Memon’s car unrecognizable happened, but his attorney says they are looking into it. (Input from KTRK ).