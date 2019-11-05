Pompeo faces fire over ambassador targeted by Trump

Washington (AFP) – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had achieved the seemingly impossible in Donald Trump’s Washington — pleasing the mercurial president while casting himself as a defender of his institution.

But that wiliness has reached its limits. Pompeo is now facing fire over accusations he ducked from standing up for the US ambassador to Ukraine, whose sacking is a key part of the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry into Trump.

The unusually open criticism by seasoned diplomats comes amid growing expectations that Pompeo will soon exit to run for Senate in his home state of Kansas — where his frequent travel has also come under scrutiny.

Michael McKinley, a four-time ambassador tapped by Pompeo to accompany him around the world as his link to the Foreign Service, resigned in October after the White House put out a conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump — who is accused of pressuring Zelensky to investigate the family of domestic rival Joe Biden — in the call denounced the ousted ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, telling the Ukrainian leader that “the woman” was “bad news.”

McKinley quit with a courteous letter saluting the Foreign Service, but a transcript released Monday of his deposition to House investigators revealed he had unsuccessfully asked Pompeo to back the veteran ambassador.

“Since I began my career in 1982, I have served my country and every president loyally,” McKinley said.

“Under current circumstances, however, I could no longer look the other way as colleagues are denied the professional support and respect they deserve from us all.”

McKinley said he asked Pompeo to issue a statement defending Yovanovitch’s “professionalism and courage.”

“He listened. That was it. Sort of, ‘Thank you,'” McKinley said.

McKinley said he was later told “it would be better to let this die down” rather than draw “undue attention” to Yovanovitch.

In her own deposition, Yovanovitch said a senior official called her at 1.00 am and told her to take the first flight home, citing vague security concerns, after a campaign against her spearheaded by Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer.

Returning to Washington, she did not see Pompeo but testified that Phil Reeker, the top diplomat for Europe, told her “that the secretary had tried to protect me but was no longer able to do that.”