PM Modi unveils Gandhi museum project conceived by Porbandar NRG

On Sunday, when PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump said ‘howdy’ to the Indian diaspora in Houston a Porbandar man set a unique stage to introduce America to Mahatma Gandhi’s triumph in truth.

PM Modi unveiled a plaque proclaiming the ground-breaking ceremony of the first multimedia digital museum in the US dedicated to Gandhiji. The museum is the brainchild of Atul Kothari, who was born in Porbandar like the Mahatma. The museum — ‘Eternal Gandhi’ — is Kothari’s quest to reverse, albeit symbolically, the brain drain that India has recorded for decades.

Kothari, 68, was brought up in Ahmedabad and trained as a chemical engineer from IITKanpur. He took up accountancy as a profession after migrating to Houston, Texas, in 1974. Kothari aims to complete the museum. It has been a long journey that began with Kothari’s introduction to Gandhiji — a mere glimpse of the Gandhi Ashram from the window of his school bus in Ahmedabad. Read more

