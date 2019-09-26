COMMUNITYLOCAL NEWS

PM Modi unveils Gandhi museum project conceived by Porbandar NRG

by Voiceasia

Atul Kothari shakes hands with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Far left is Dev Mahajan. Biyani Photo

On Sunday, when PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump said ‘howdy’ to the Indian diaspora in Houston a Porbandar man set a unique stage to introduce America to Mahatma Gandhi’s triumph in truth.
PM Modi unveiled a plaque proclaiming the ground-breaking ceremony of the first multimedia digital museum in the US dedicated to Gandhiji. The museum is the brainchild of Atul Kothari, who was born in Porbandar like the Mahatma. The museum — ‘Eternal Gandhi’ — is Kothari’s quest to reverse, albeit symbolically, the brain drain that India has recorded for decades.

Kothari, 68, was brought up in Ahmedabad and trained as a chemical engineer from IITKanpur. He took up accountancy as a profession after migrating to Houston, Texas, in 1974. Kothari aims to complete the museum. It has been a long journey that began with Kothari’s introduction to Gandhiji — a mere glimpse of the Gandhi Ashram from the window of his school bus in Ahmedabad. Read more 

Courtesy: TNN

0
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Related Articles

IIT-IIT: IITians influencing India’s transformation

Modi,Trump: History Making Moment in Texas

Modi becomes second world figure to back Gandhi...

Indian Prime Minister Modi highlights Gandhi’s relevance in...

Ayurveda, the science of life, is a recipe...

Dandi Salt Satyagraha stirs nation

Expanded Infusion Center for chemotherapy patients opens at...

Phil Murphy Becomes First Sitting Governor of New...

Missouri City Manager Anthony J. Snipes selected a...

Unprecedented turnout expected for ‘Howdy Modi’ event in...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy