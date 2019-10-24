COMMUNITYLOCAL NEWS

Over $125,000 raised by charity thru sports

by Voiceasia

Games for many were conducted.

HOUSTON, October 21, 2019: Walking the Path of Charity Katy Premier League (KPL) successfully completed in grand style its annual Volleyball and Throwball Tournament. The Biggest Charity thru Sports event was conducted on October 11th and 12th, 2019 at Houston Sportsplex with firm resolve and dedication.
KPL that started 7 years ago with ‘Charity thru Sports’ as their motto to raise funds for local beneficiaries has grown leaps and bounds with staunch support from the community. Over the years, KPL has raised and donated over 300 Thousand dollars. In 2018, KPL donated over $100K to various beneficiaries. In 2019 KPL plans to donate over $125,000 to several beneficiaries including two individuals suffering from Brain cancer, GenYuva – an organization that rescues child beggars and several other local and international causes.
KPL is now the biggest Indo-American Charity Thru Sports Platform in USA with 58 Teams, 60 Corporate sponsors, and 600 players. On Oct 12th, KPL Carnival included family event with various vendor booths, Bollywood dance, music and multiple games for Kids and Adults in a spectacular fashion. While Men’s volleyball included various levels – Pro, Advanced, Intermediate and Beginner, Throwball included Women and Teen teams.

L to R: Hari Rao , Vasu Parupudi , Kiran Manukonda, Amar Venkat, Jithender Reddy , Ford Bend County Commissioner KP George, with Fort Bend Sheriff’s office representatives.

Throwball KPL 2019 Champions/Runners
Teens – Cypress Rising Stars/Asha-Jyothi
Women’s Advanced – Telfair Stars/Shooting Stars
Women’s Beginners – Telfair Risers/Memorial Warriors

Men’s Volleyball
Pro: Baltimore Cobras/Star Crushers
Advanced: Austin Powers/Houston Panthers A
Intermediate: Katy Dragons/Katy Whackers 2
Beginners: Katy Boyz 2/Riverstone Raptors

We are truly grateful for our sponsors who supported us and donated generously, also to the players who participated with enthusiasm and competed for every point. KPL provided a platform to network and bond with friends and family.
Chilling weather didn’t hinder the spectacular opening ceremony that attended by over 1,000 people, including Indian Film Actor Sudheer Babu, former NBA star Rafer Alston, Fort Bend County Commissioner Andy Meyers were among several other dignitaries and local community leaders. The games were witnessed by over 1,500 local community members and several community leaders, public officials and political aspirants.
The Sporting Phase of KPL was finished on a grand scale showcasing the KPL Grandeur. The Charity phase and serving the community continues.

0
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Related Articles

Diwali goes International at Skeeters Stadium

Tasen-Tyagaraja Music Festival 2019 hosted by Global Creative...

Macy’s Diwali celebrations showcases Houston-area stores

Houston St. Thomas Mar Thoma Church dedication and...

Texas Governor Greg Abbott hosts Diwali celebrations

Join Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital in Fighting...

Katy ISD Awarded 19 of the 25 Best...

Man burglarizes three Sugar Land churches

JVB Houston celebrates its 10th Anniversary with divinity...

Johneca Broussard, D.O. joins Houston Methodist Primary Care...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy