Over $125,000 raised by charity thru sports

HOUSTON, October 21, 2019: Walking the Path of Charity Katy Premier League (KPL) successfully completed in grand style its annual Volleyball and Throwball Tournament. The Biggest Charity thru Sports event was conducted on October 11th and 12th, 2019 at Houston Sportsplex with firm resolve and dedication.

KPL that started 7 years ago with ‘Charity thru Sports’ as their motto to raise funds for local beneficiaries has grown leaps and bounds with staunch support from the community. Over the years, KPL has raised and donated over 300 Thousand dollars. In 2018, KPL donated over $100K to various beneficiaries. In 2019 KPL plans to donate over $125,000 to several beneficiaries including two individuals suffering from Brain cancer, GenYuva – an organization that rescues child beggars and several other local and international causes.

KPL is now the biggest Indo-American Charity Thru Sports Platform in USA with 58 Teams, 60 Corporate sponsors, and 600 players. On Oct 12th, KPL Carnival included family event with various vendor booths, Bollywood dance, music and multiple games for Kids and Adults in a spectacular fashion. While Men’s volleyball included various levels – Pro, Advanced, Intermediate and Beginner, Throwball included Women and Teen teams.

Throwball KPL 2019 Champions/Runners

Teens – Cypress Rising Stars/Asha-Jyothi

Women’s Advanced – Telfair Stars/Shooting Stars

Women’s Beginners – Telfair Risers/Memorial Warriors

Men’s Volleyball

Pro: Baltimore Cobras/Star Crushers

Advanced: Austin Powers/Houston Panthers A

Intermediate: Katy Dragons/Katy Whackers 2

Beginners: Katy Boyz 2/Riverstone Raptors

We are truly grateful for our sponsors who supported us and donated generously, also to the players who participated with enthusiasm and competed for every point. KPL provided a platform to network and bond with friends and family.

Chilling weather didn’t hinder the spectacular opening ceremony that attended by over 1,000 people, including Indian Film Actor Sudheer Babu, former NBA star Rafer Alston, Fort Bend County Commissioner Andy Meyers were among several other dignitaries and local community leaders. The games were witnessed by over 1,500 local community members and several community leaders, public officials and political aspirants.

The Sporting Phase of KPL was finished on a grand scale showcasing the KPL Grandeur. The Charity phase and serving the community continues.