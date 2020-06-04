Online Summer Camp by Sunday School of ASGH

Even before the current school year 2019-20 came to an end on Sunday 24th May, the Sunday School of Arya Samaj Houston – the DAV Sanskriti School – decided to organize its Online Summer Camp.

The Sanskriti School listened to the needs of the concerned parents and went into overdrive to prepare for its first ever online offering of the summer camp. Its Director Acharya (Dr.) Kavita Vachaknavee describes the salient features as: age 5-15, Monday to Friday one hour each 4-5 pm, June 22 to July 24, each day during the week devoted to one subject each and even some options on certain days, and two age groups for certain subjects. The camp flyer is attached for your kind perusal.

Keeping in mind the requests of the parents and the children, this camp will have subjects ranging from Dharma Shiksha, Bharatiya Itihas (Indian History), Yogasan, Indian Folk Art, Bhajans to Dancercise, Vedic Math etc. Our aim is to provide our children a flavor of the regular Sanskriti school along with fun extra curricular activities to keep all students actively engaged at home during the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. Our teachers and volunteers are extremely excited to keep our association strong even during the summer vacations.

Registrations are now open at a nominal fee of $100/student for the whole duration of the camp.

We request everyone to make the maximum use of this opportunity for their children to have fun and also stay connected to their Indian roots at the same time. More details can be obtained on our website at davss.aryasamajhouston.org/summercamp. Enrollment for the Online Summer Camp as well as the next year 2020-21 are now open. For details write to davss@aryasamajhouston.org or call 832-819-4546.

Please share this with anyone who you feel may benefit from this camp. Please feel free to call or email if you have any questions.

Our school’s Annual Video which has some memories of the year that went by, (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QN_iEWobyIY).