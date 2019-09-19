Norwalk Public Library Unveils India Collection

Norwalk Public Library in Connecticut unveiled India Collection at its main library at One Belden Ave on Sunday, November 15th. The books were donated by Govt. of India. It was an initiative of the Connecticut Chapter of the Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO-CT).

The program started with a welcome by Library Board President Alex Knoop followed by Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling who welcomed everyone to Norwalk. President Knoop introduced GOPIO-CT Committee Chair Divya Misra, who is also staff at the library, and thanked her for her effort in making this happen. Divya in turn thanked all the library staff and volunteers for helping to put together the program.

Mayo Rilling said that Norwalk is a place where all communities and nationalities stay harmoniously and complimented GOPIO and the Indian American community for its constitution to the city such as offering scholarships at Norwalk Community College.

“I have met GOPIO delegation three times in the last several years in my office and they always emphasize on how they can help the city rather than asking for any help.” Mayor Rilling said.

Senator Bob Said that he has very friendly relations and interaction with the community and works very closely with the community.

Library Director Christine Bradley was very enthusiastic about the new collection for the Library and said that most of the books have been catalogued and the books can be taken out right away by card holders. Bradley thanked the Indian Consulate and GOPIO-CT for making this happen.

GOPIO Chairman Dr. Thomas Abraham conveyed greetings from GOPIO International and said that the objectives of the GOPIO chapters are to involve and help the local communities. “GOPIO-CT has been going great job in that respect by organizing soup kitchens, offering scholarships and other charitable activities,” said Dr. Abraham.

India’s Consul General in New York Ambassador Sandeep Chakravorty was the chief guest who complimented GOPIO-CT and the Library for making this happen.

“It was an idea which came up during my meeting held at Mayor Rilling’s office in May this year and now you have completed that task,” Ambassador Chakravorty complimenting GOPIO and the Library. He further said that he would be happy to work with Norwalk Community College. Amb. Chakravorty offered to provide books for other libraries too.

Other dignitaries attending program included CT Assemblywoman Lucy Dathan and Norwalk Common Councilman Greg Burnett. It was a house full program with only standing room for many.