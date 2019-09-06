News Executive Wendy Granato Named President and General Manager of Houston’s KTRK-TV

by BWW News Desk, Aug. 7, 2019

News executive Wendy Granato has been named the president and general manager of KTRK-TV, announced Wendy McMahon, president, ABC Owned Television Stations Group. In this new role, Ms. Granato has overall management responsibility for KTRK ABC13 and all of its ancillary businesses.

As the vice president of News at KTRK ABC13 for five years, Ms. Granato cemented the station’s status as Houston’s leading source for local news and information, expanding coverage to serve audiences across broadcast, digital and social platforms. In charge of all editorial decisions and operations, she was responsible for the successful merger of broadcast and digital departments. During her tenure, KTRK ABC13 became the home of Houston’s most-watched local newscasts and the leader across all social media platforms in the market. She was instrumental in leading the station’s Emmy ® Award-winning coverage during historic events such as Hurricane Harvey in 2017, during which time KTRK was on the air nonstop for eight consecutive days. Ms.

Granato also helped build many of the station’s community outreach efforts with partners such as the Houston Marathon, the Houston Texans, Gow Media, VYPE High School Sports Magazine and Voice of Asia News Group.

“As our head of News in Houston, Wendy has done an incredible job upholding our commitment to quality journalism and the communities we serve while driving modernization across the organization,” said Ms. McMahon. “I am incredibly excited to now have Wendy leading the way for us at KTRK ABC13, embracing change and innovation while maintaining a dynamic and vibrant culture.”

“Service to the Houston-area community is at the heart of everything we do here at KTRK ABC13, and I am beyond honored and proud to now serve in this new role,” said Ms. Granato. “Providing accurate, timely and relevant local news and information on all platforms has never been more important or necessary, especially when keeping the safety and security of our viewers in mind, and sharing the positive stories from all our Houston-area communities. I look forward to upholding the long-standing values and traditions of KTRK ABC13, and forging ahead with ideas and innovations that will grow our business. I am equally as excited about working closely with OTV President Wendy McMahon and our powerhouse sister stations across the country to achieve our goals of excellence and service.”

Prior to serving as vice president of News at KTRK ABC13, Ms. Granato served as executive producer of special projects and executive producer of the daily talk show “Debra Duncan.” Before joining KTRK, Ms. Granato was the news director for KNWS Houston. Earlier in her career, she was a news reporter and morning news anchor for KATC in Lafayette, Louisiana. She studied at the Manship School of Mass Communication where she received a degree in broadcast journalism from Louisiana State University.

The ABC Owned Television Stations Group includes WABC-TV New York, KABC-TV Los Angeles, WLS-TV Chicago, WPVI-TV Philadelphia, KGO-TV San Francisco, KTRK-TV Houston, WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham and KFSN-TV Fresno.

The eight owned stations reach 23% of all U.S. television households. The Stations Group also includes the Live Well Network, a broadcast programming service for digital channels in owned markets.

The Group further expanded the stations’ content portfolio and reach with the launch of the multiplatform, national lifestyle brand Localish, which is ABC’s viral storytelling brand that brings out the good in America’s cities. Created by and for millennials, Localish serves locally sourced stories that transcend city limits.