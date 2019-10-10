New hope for kidney patients in the horizon: Bionic kidney

Creating an artificial implantable kidney would be an epic advance in medicine and could address a chronic shortage of donor kidneys needed for transplant. Researchers have been at this quest for the past 15 years and keep coming upon one extremely knotty problem: how to keep the blood flowing smoothly through the artificial device without clotting. In such devices, as blood platelets respond to mechanical forces, they have a natural tendency to clot, causing a device malfunction.

The implantable artificial kidney—a bioengineered device that combines a high-efficiency silicon filter and a bioreactor of kidney tubule cells– is designed to accommodate up to a liter of blood per minute, filtering it through an array of silicon membranes. The filtered fluid contains toxins, water, electrolytes, and sugars. The fluid then undergoes a second stage of processing in a bioreactor of lab-grown cells of the type normally lining the tubules of the kidney. These cells reabsorb most of the sugars, salts, and water back into the bloodstream. The remainder becomes urine that is directed to the bladder and out of the body.

Roy and William Fissell, MD, a nephrologist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, lead a team of 45 collaborators in pursuing a new treatment for end-stage renal disease (ESRD), a condition which affects more than 650,000 people in the United States. Currently the only two treatment options are kidney transplantation, which is limited by a shortage of donor kidneys, and dialysis, which usually requires three lengthy visits a week to a medical facility to filter the patient’s blood of toxins.

Roy and Fissell lead The Kidney Project in developing a third alternative: an implantable bioartificial kidney. This device, which is the size of a coffee cup and is fully implantable, combines design elements inspired by nature with others that directly incorporate human cells.

The device uses a two-stage approach to clean the blood of patients whose own kidneys are no longer up to the job. First, the device uses the power of a patient’s own heart to pump blood through a filter to separate the toxins, producing a watery ultrafiltrate. This ultrafiltrate then cycles through a bioreactor filled with renal tubule cells, which reabsorb electrolytes and most of the water and send toxins and excess water to the bladder.

The first stage uses a hemofilter made from silicon nanopore membranes with tiny filtering pores – an exquisitely fine sieve. Taking a page from nature’s design playbook, the holes in the silicon nanopore membranes are not circular, but rather are slit pores – similar to the design of a baleen whale’s food filtering system, which has evolved to use long, narrow slits like teeth on a comb to separate tiny krill from ocean water.

The silicon nanopore membranes are so efficient that they can filtrate blood at very low energy, powered by a patient’s own blood pressure – they do not need a mechanical pump. The second part of the bioartificial kidney features a bioreactor, filled with cultured kidney cells from a donor kidney. These renal tubule cells reabsorb most of the useful components – such as salts, sugars and water – back into the bloodstream, while sending waste and excess fluid to the bladder to be excreted as urine.

“The renal tubule cells perform functions that are difficult to engineer,” said Roy. For his team to design a device that could orchestrate the immensely complex task of determining the right concentrations of electrolytes, it would need a myriad of sensors and significant processing power. The [implanted] cells take care of that naturally, as they’ve been designed to do by evolution.

The bioreactor’s cells provide additional benefits to patients that dialysis does not. For example, renal tubule cells help with producing hormones, rebalancing the blood pH, and regulating blood pressure. Dialysis patients can receive some but not all of those benefits through medication and lifestyle changes.

In addition, dialysis patients are at increased risk of infection because of the need for vascular access, and are tethered to a dialysis machine several times a week. The five-year survival rate for hemodialysis patients is only about 35 percent, compared with about 80 percent of for kidney transplant patients.

While the team’s ultimate goal is to develop a device that is equivalent to a fully functional, healthy kidney, the interim goal is to design a device good enough to provide an alternative to dialysis or transplant. If you have stage five chronic kidney disease and you don’t get dialysis or transplant, you die. “But if we can develop something that can improve a patient’s condition to stage 3 or 4 so they can get off dialysis, we think that would provide a significant benefit. It’s often the complications from dialysis itself that are the core problem for why dialysis patients have such poor outcomes.

Will the device have all the functions of a native kidney? No, But the goal is for it to perform the functions that are critical, and to be a device that, once implanted, will allow a patient to eat and drink freely, have mobility, better health overall, and unlike a transplant, not require immunosuppressant drugs.

We are hopeful that the first clinical trial will begin this year, if all goes well and funds are available, we could be on the market as early as 2020.

The Kidney Project says that they have already received an abundance of applications for the human trials. Screenings will proceed once they receive approval from the board of ethics and FDA.