New Consul General urges Indian Americans to take India-US relationship to greater heights

by Shobana Muratee

HOUSTON – On Thursday, February 20, 2020, newly appointed Consul General of India in Houston Aseem Mahajan met with a distinguished group of Indian Americans, widely representing the heads of various Indian American organizations, to share his thoughts and ideas as well as highlight India’s vision. Since assuming charge in January, Mahajan has already covered much ground in terms of outreach and travel especially with the eight states – Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas – falling under his jurisdiction.

Addressing the gathering, Mahajan said, “The consulate looks forward to the support of the Indo-American community and friends of India to strengthen our multi-faceted ties with United States. As part of our activities, we are planning several events to promote trade & investment with focus on specific sectors like energy, healthcare, information technology, manufacturing and other areas. We are also planning a series of cultural and other events. The Consulate would aim to deliver quality and timely consular services. We solicit support from all of you to take the relations between India and US to greater heights.”

In his remarks Mahajan pointed out that although it is well known about India’s 1.3 billion population, “There are some facts which many people abroad do not know.” He gave an overview of India’s vision and progress going into 2020.

Speaking of its demographics, India is the youngest country in the world and compared to some societies that are aging very rapidly, India’s average age 29 in 2020 will continue to be so with 400 million people under 25 years of age. The median age in India is 28 compared to 37 in China and US. In terms of its outreach, India has already reached out to 1.2 billion Indians for processing their Aadhar card (like the Social Security card in the US). “Many people underestimate the level of our social schemes,” Mahajan said and mentioned the numerous social schemes like the Ayushman Bharat, world’s largest health Insurance scheme which had made universal healthcare access to Indian. Equally significant are the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana which aims to provide affordable housing to everyone by 2022, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana that provides a platform for universal access to banking facilities, the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana that has given 50 m LPG connections so far.

There’s a very large presence of Indian academia and Indian students in some of the world class universities, Mahajan said. Further, over the last six years, the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) which is Government of India’s flagship program for achievement of Universalization of Elementary Education (UEE), is opening schools and building infrastructure in areas not reached before.

The SkillIndia program is aiming to create 500 million jobs by 2020. “We had an interaction with Greater Houston Partnership that runs a program called UpSkill Houston,” Mahajan said. “The Government of India is toying with these ideas and we are trying to build more on vocational training which is very common in Europe and you have this system here in Houston. We are trying to take these lessons to India,” he said.

Women Empowerment Programs like the ‘Beti bachao and beti padhao padhao’ (Save the daughter, educate the daughter) campaign which was lost since 2016 has been revived and has made considerable outreach all over India.

Mahajan described India – US relationship as “transformational, multifaceted and broad-based relationship.” Modi was here for “Howdy Modi” and there is second reconnect with “Namaste Trump” as Trump is visiting India. India -US trade is about $160 billion which is growing at 10% while investments are about $60 billion, both inward and outward are taking place, Mahajan mentioned. There is a huge potential for investment in India. Currently, 2000 American companies are operating in India and around 200 Indian companies are based in the US. “India is the 6th largest trading partner for Houston doing $10 million trade. “Many are looking at this region as their destination.” In the area of energy, US has already started exporting energy in a big way to India. The Sera Week that has energy CEOs meeting every year will have delegation of coming from India soon.

Having served as the Ambassador/DPR of India to the World Trade Organization, Geneva prior to assuming charge here, Mahajan said although people say the economy has slow down, India has some advantages. “We are very decoupled from the global shocks. While it is weakness in some areas, it is also a strength,” he said. The recent Coronavirus has disrupted global supply chains. Countries which are heavily dependent on supply chain are impacted. “In the last couple of years our economy, on an average rate has grown by 6.9%. IMF predicts that this year again the cycle is already bottoming out.”

Mahajan briefly touched upon Jammu and Kashmir; he said that in the last couple of months almost $12 billion worth of projects in the areas of power, renewable energy, water resources and many others have been undertaken. About six tangible schemes have already been launched. The focus is on the economic development of the people, education, jobs, strengthening infrastructure, new pipeline, light rail rapid transport system which is already under conception, and new IT towers are built for productivity in areas like agra and food processing tourism.

Summing up on the consular activities, Mahajan said, “We serve this large area, we try to deliver quality and timely services. We have our own system reduce turnaround time.” Having the right documentation would help speed process especially in emergencies, he pointed out. He urged the community to share their ideas, involve in outreach activities: cultural and social like the International Day of Yoga, promote political outreach which is integral part of the Consulate, and promote India’s initiatives that involve students and artists. The event was concluded with dinner catered by Dawaat.

Mahajan has a Master’s degree in Diplomatic Studies from the University of Oxford (UK), a Master’s degree in Management Studies from Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani (India) and has completed two annual training courses in WTO Law from the Advisory Centre on WTO Law, Geneva. He speaks Japanese apart from English, Hindi and some other Indian languages. He is married with a son and daughter.