Need to put food on table drives Sewa International to hold multiple food distribution drives

Sewa International hosted its first food distribution event outside its office parking lot located at the West Oaks Mall in West Houston on Saturday, May 9th. The food distribution event was organized to help the most vulnerable families that are experiencing food insecurity in feeding their families during the COVID-19 crisis.

It was a drive thru event scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m. for an hour. However, people begun lining up their cars 90 minutes prior meandering and stretching more than a mile in the mall parking lot. The heartbreaking long line indicated some Houstonians’ dire need of food and their struggle of putting food on table for their families.

Gitesh Desai, Sewa International Houston Chapter president, said “today’s food distribution event was planned to ease pain experienced by those who are economically stressed due to unprecedented crisis created by COVID-19. Sewa volunteers are dedicated to serve humanity in distressed and assist people in uncertain times.”

Sewa volunteers were preparing for the event for the past couple of weeks. Over forty volunteers put in more than 160 hours of work to plan and execute the event. They were well organized and loaded car trunks with food packages as soon as vehicles pulled up in front of one of the three loading stations. Drivers were asked not to come out of their cars.

Sewa’s National Director for Disaster Relief Achalesh Amar said: “As part of neighborhood Sewa, nationwide efforts have been put in by the volunteers to help families in their neighborhood get food on the table” and he added, I am happy to see Houston chapter organized a very successful drive and hope that many denizens living close by would benefit from these efforts. We are committed to help all segments of society in this pandemic.”More than 275 cars were given out food packages within an hour’s time. Everyone who lined up for food received food packages. The event partners included Umang & Dakshina Mehta of Deep Foods, Sri Govindaji Gaudiya Matha, Gayatri Temple and Hindus for America, and volunteers from other partnering organizations.

Sewa with support from its generous donors and Organization partners has planned similar food distribution events at different locations throughout greater Houston for the next six weeks. The next drive thru will be on Saturday, May 16th at Sewa office’s parking lot at the West Oaks Mall. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/sewahouston/

“In prevailing times, when many people are worried where their next meal will come from it was gratifying and humbling moment to be a part of Sewa International’s effort to help the people. We are grateful to all our partners who joined hands to start this food drive” said Rashmi Singh, a Case Manager and Project Manager with Sewa International.

Sewa International is a 501(c)(3) Hindu faith-based charitable nonprofit that works in the areas of disaster recovery, education, and development. Sewa has 43 Chapters across the USA and serves regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, disability, or national origin. The Sewa movement works with communities in need and is active in 22 countries, including the USA, Canada, The Caribbean, India, and the UK. For any assistance in our area, reach out to Sewa International at 281 909 SEWA (7392).