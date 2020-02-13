MOTORCYCLE RULES AND NECESSARY STEPS TO TAKE AFTER AN ACCIDENT IN TEXAS

Riding motorcycles involve high risks of death or serious injury in the event of motorcycle accidents in comparison to many other types of automobiles. Although, many motorcyclists simply enjoy the ride and freedom associated with motorcycles. Texas motorcyclists and their passengers must still be cautious on the roadways for their safety and know what to do in the event of an accident.

Texas helmet laws previously required all people who ride motorcycles to wear helmets. Presently, only those under the age of 21 must wear a helmet. Further, all motorcyclists must hold valid health insurance and/or have taken a course for motorcycle safety. This regulation means a rider may not be stopped by an officer just because he/she is not wearing a helmet but the officer can still require proof of the insurance or course completion during a stop.

Motor cycle crashes can cause serious, if not fatal, injuries. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, of the 9,651 motorcycle accidents in 2018, of these 499 were fatal and 2,105 were serious injuries. Thus, there are important steps to take after the accident in order to preserve all necessary data and evidence for later on.

What to do after an accident:

(1) do get medical care immediately and take pictures of all injuries,

(2) get the negligent driver’s contact information, copy of his/her driver’s license and vehicle insurance information,

(3) do not speak to any representative or agent from either the negligent driver’s insurance or your insurance company without seeking legal advice

(4) never say sorry after the accident or anything that could be misunderstood as admitting liability for the accident, and

(5) take pictures at the scene of the accident including all vehicles involved with their license plates, and

(6) call your qualified auto injury attorney immediately to recover all damages you have suffered, including pain and suffering.

If you or someone dear to you have suffered significant damages as a result of a motorcycle accident, you need to protect your rights, recover for all your injuries sustained, and ensure the negligent driver does not get away with their wrongdoing. Always retain a highly qualified personal injury attorney.

About the Author: Mala Sharma has been practicing family law and personal injury with her family at the Law Offices of Sharma & Associates, founded in 1997 with over 42 years of combined experience. Mala is a Board of Advocates for the Houston Trial Lawyers Association, Vice-Chair of the American Bar Association GP Solo YLD, member of the Houston Bar Association, President Emeritus of the Houston Northwest Bar Association, and prior board member of the South Asian Bar Association.

Disclaimer:

This material is available for informational purposes only and not for the purpose of providing legal advice. If you require advice on any particular legal question, you may contact Sharma & Associates at 281-893-8644 or by email at mala@sharmalaws.net to schedule a free consultation to discuss your case.