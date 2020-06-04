COMMUNITYFEATUREDLOCAL NEWS

Momentous turnout at March for former Houstonian George Floyd

by Priyan Matthew

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks to the media before a march in honor of George Floyd on June 2, 2020 in Houston. Members of George Floyd’s family participated in a march that went from Discovery Green to City Hall with support from the local chapter of Black Lives Matter. (Sergio Flores/Getty Images/AFP).

HOUSTON, June 2, 2020 – During Tuesday’s march for George Floyd, more than 60,000 people crowded in front of City Hall as city leaders gave speeches in memory of George Floyd.
Some of the best moments from the march included thousands marching through the streets of downtown Houston carrying signs and chanting, and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo taking a knee of solidarity.

Attendees at the march in honor of George Floyd on June 2, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Twitter image courtesy Nick Natario @NickABC13)

During the march, there was a moment of silence as thousands held their fists in the air. In the middle of all of this, Lakewood Pastor Joel Osteen also led a prayer with members of Floyd’s family. (KTRK)

0
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Related Articles

COVID-19 Relief efforts by Hindus of Greater Houston

Publisher’s Note – A New Era

Congressman Al Green stands in solidarity with Floyd...

Mayor Turner and Sen. John Whitmire issue joint...

6th International Day of Yoga celebrations to be...

Online Summer Camp by Sunday School of ASGH

G.O.D USA: Serving both humanity and divinity during...

Katy ISD appoints two new Principals for 2020-21...

Judge KP George announces COVID-19 Rental, Mortgage, and...

Prayer and pledge in Commissioners Court in honor...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy