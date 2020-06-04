Momentous turnout at March for former Houstonian George Floyd

HOUSTON, June 2, 2020 – During Tuesday’s march for George Floyd, more than 60,000 people crowded in front of City Hall as city leaders gave speeches in memory of George Floyd.

Some of the best moments from the march included thousands marching through the streets of downtown Houston carrying signs and chanting, and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo taking a knee of solidarity.

During the march, there was a moment of silence as thousands held their fists in the air. In the middle of all of this, Lakewood Pastor Joel Osteen also led a prayer with members of Floyd’s family. (KTRK)