Missouri City Manager Anthony J. Snipes selected a Fellow by National Academy of Public Administration

Missouri City Manager Anthony J. Snipes has been selected by the National Academy of Public Administration (the Academy) for inclusion in its 2019 Class of Academy Fellows, in recognition of his years of public administration service and expertise. Induction of the 51 new Fellows will occur during the Academy’s annual Fall Meeting, which will take place Nov. 7 to Nov. 8 in Arlington, Va.

In sharing the news with City Council Members at their Monday, Sept. 16 Regular Meeting, Snipes said: “I’m excited to share with everyone that I was informed today that I was elected to be a ‘National Fellow’ of the National Academy of Public Administration. There were fifty-one individuals from across the country selected and we are privileged to join an elite group of 900 Academy Fellows across the world. I am very humbled by this accomplishment, and extremely proud to serve the residents of the City of Missouri City.” He added that: “Most of the Academy’s Fellows are individuals such as governors, Congress members, professors, deans and other dignitaries, however, there are not many City managers who are a part of the organization. So I’m very happy about that designation.”

Snipes is a veteran municipal administrator whose career spans more than 20 years and he is CEO of operations in Missouri City, a dynamically diverse and commercially thriving community of 74,497 located in Fort Bend County and recognized as one of America’s “BEST” places to live, work, play and visit.

His career spans oversight in strategic initiatives that involve budgeting and performance management, public/private partnerships and organizational development. He joined the “Show Me City” on Dec. 1, 2015, after being unanimously appointed by City Council to become the municipality’s seventh chief administrative officer. He oversees about 371 full-time employees and a combined annual budget of more than $139 million.

Before joining Missouri City, Snipes was a municipal executive in Dayton, Ohio; Fort Worth and Austin. Highlights of his leadership in the “Show Me City” include:

Announcing the 2019 NAPA participants, Academy President and CEO Terry Gerton said: “I am very pleased to welcome Anthony Snipes to the 2019 class. Our Fellows are nationally recognized for their expertise and contributions to the field of public administration, and Anthony is no exception. The 2019 class is an outstanding group that will enrich our Fellowship, especially as we unveil the Grand Challenges in Public Administration and collaborate across the field to find solutions.”

