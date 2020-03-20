Men break in to apartment storage room, steal equipment

HOUSTON – March 18, 2020

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Burglary and Theft Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for a Burglary of a Building.

On Sunday, December 1, 2019, at approximately 3:10 a.m., three unknown suspects burglarized an apartment complex storage room located in the 1500 block of Gessner Road in Houston, Texas. Video surveillance captured the suspects inside the storage room. During the incident, one of the suspects was not wearing a mask. The suspects stole various tools, which included an air compressor and a welding machine. The suspects arrived and fled in a dark gray four-door car (possibly a Toyota Avalon).

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

The language in this press release is intentional and could have legal implications. Please do not change the copy of the paragraph above.

HPD 1584566-19