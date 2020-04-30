“Meenakshi is our Saviour” – MTS stays strong serving the devotees

by M.K.Sriram

PEARLAND – “Sri Meenakshi is always with us, she always protects us” – this is the one strong feeling that the devotees of Sri Meenakshi Temple have, that has given them the strength to face great adversities in their lives in the past, now in the present Covid-19 calamity that is engulfing the whole world.

MTS took prompt and quick steps to comply with the State and County regulations, for the safety of the devotees as well as the safety of its staff. The temple has been closed for the public. But, it is a matter of great pride that the daily or Nithya pujas as well as pujas specific to the Hindu calendar are being conducted without the slightest interruption. All the pujas are livestreamed giving the devotees to be virtually at the temple and witness the pujas live, or view them later at their convenience.

Additionally, it is very remarkable that during the whole month of April, special and powerful homams are conducted and livestreamed every day at 10 AM for the health and welfare of the entire community. The Maha Mrutunjaya Homam is dedicated to Lord Shiva, who is also known as Vaidhyanathan (the Lord of Healing and Medicine). This most potent mantra helps to overcome the fear of suffering, sickness and death. While this homam is conducted on one day, the divine Dhanvantari Homam is conducted the following day. Lord Dhanvantari is an avatar of Maha Vishnu and is considered the God of Ayurveda. According to the Hindu Puranas, He emerged from the milky ocean as it was churned by the Devas and Asuras, with a pot of the Amrita elixir. Kudos to the MTS Chairman Dhani Kannan, the Religious Activities Committee led by Vinod Kaila and the entire Board members for working very well together in organizing these pujas. The priests have been conducting the daily and special pujas with utmost dedication and bhakti. It is felt by everybody that all these activities significantly contribute to keep us and the entire community and region safe. Devotees are encouraged to sponsor the pujas and homams and obtain the blessings of the deities, while at the same time supporting the temple in these challenging times.

The bottom line is that even though the temple is physically closed for the public for now, it is virtually open, welcoming all devotees to attend and participate from their homes. Plans are being worked out to systematically and gradually re-open in a phased manner with utmost emphasis on the safety and health of the people, as and when the governing authorities give the green light.