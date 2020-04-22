Media Pitch: Science Comes to Life Virtually for Katy ISD Students

KATY [April 22, 2020] – The magic of science is no longer limited to just a science lab. Students from Katy ISD Winborn Elementary are seeing how science comes to life….through virtual instruction. During the school’s “Virtual Science Family Fun Night,” parents and students will be able to watch and participate with Alberta Einstein (teacher) & Danny Darwin (former Winborn student) on several experiments that will be eye-catching for the entire family.

Katy ISD invites media partners to watch and share the fun with their viewers. Just join the excitement by clicking Winborn Facebook page. Students can participate live by using items found around their home. Experiments include:

Experiment #1: Newton’s First Law of Motion

(tall drink glass, aluminum pie plate, toilet paper roll and a small fruit that fits in glass)

Experiment #2: Dry Erase

(glass plate, bowl, or picture frame; dry erase marker and water)

Experiment #3: Static Flyer

(balloon, small towel, produce bag and scissors)

If interested, Katy ISD can also schedule virtual interviews with Winborn Elementary principal, Leah Lowry.

What: Winborn Virtual Science Family Fun Night

Where: Winborn Facebook Page

When: Wednesday, April 22, 2020

6 p.m.

Contact: Maria DiPetta, Manager for Media Relations & Multimedia

281-396-2298