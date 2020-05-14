Mayor’s office of Cultural Affairs Awards first round of digital-focused arts grants

HOUSTON – The Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA) announces the first competitive grants by Let Creativity Happen! (LCH!) Digital. The newly redesigned popular program honors the innovative work artists are creating during the current COVID-19 crisis.

“Artists and others that constitute the creative economy are a vital component of our city, especially during challenging times,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “We see art in every aspect of our daily lives from beautiful and functional face coverings for frontline workers to inspirational performances and works that provide joy and solace. We will continue our over three decades of support for this sector.”

A total of $18,500 will support eight creative digital projects from five organizations, two collectives and one individual artist. These recipients will offer digital curation, live-stream events, and content re-sharing available to viewers throughout Houston and across the globe between May 1 and July 31 on the city’s Cultural Events Calendar. The awards are about half of what was projected for the first quarter budget due to reduced revenue resulting from the COVID-19 crisis.

“I commend my team working quickly with the Houston Arts Alliance staff and Grants Committee to redesign this grant program so it could continue to be available to artists and organizations,” said Debbie McNulty, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs.

“We cannot make up for the financial crisis groups are facing, so we are using the funds we have to help our creative community adapt.”