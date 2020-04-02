Mayor Turner, Kroger and Mattress Mack encourage Houstonians to assist with food and supply drive for 10,000 seniors

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner joined the Kroger Company and Mattress Mack of Gallery Furniture Friday to announce a partnership to feed over 10,000 seniors in need during the City of Houston’s COVID-19 health crisis response.

They announced the donation drive during a Facebook Live chat that was viewed by thousands of people Friday morning.

“We are living in an unprecedented time that is affecting various areas of our communities in different ways. Many Houstonians are asking – what can we do to help?” said Mayor Turner. “This is one easy way you can support those in need within our local community, whether it’s through donating food and supplies or volunteering your time. We are Houston Strong, and helping is what we do best.”

Customers can donate non-perishable food at any Houston area Kroger store or Gallery Furniture 6006 N. Freeway or Gallery Furniture Grand Parkway every day from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. Gallery Furniture is also accepting donations of cleaning supplies and toiletries.

“There is an extremely large number of housebound seniors in our community who don’t have access to the food and supplies they need.” Said Joe Kelley, President of Kroger Houston. “While many people can make a weekly trip to the grocery store, this specific group of individuals cannot. We want to make sure that our seniors are taken care of by ensuring they are fed, and their pantries are full. These are people’s parents and grandparents – and they need our help. That’s why we wanted to get involved in the senior drive alongside Mack and Mayor Turner. Together, we can make a bigger impact in fighting hunger in our communities.”

Hundreds of volunteers at Gallery Furniture I-45 location are working to put together care packages and distribute them to several thousand food-insecure seniors.