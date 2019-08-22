Massive turnout at India’s 73rd Independence Day Celebrations in Houston

by Shobana Muratee

HOUSTON – On Thursday, August 15, Indian Americans gathered in large numbers at the Indian Consulate to witness the flag hoisting ceremony on India’s 73rd Independence Day. The entire area around the Consulate was cordoned off by security due to heavy traffic. Guests dressed in vibrant ethnic attire and bold decorations in tricolors representing the Indian flag were bold was visible from afar.

Three luxury buses were arranged by the Consulate for seniors and other members attending the event. Despite valet parking, there were cars lined up along many blocks waiting to park. There was great senses of solidarity and conscious effort to turn up in large numbers partly due to the recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with India revoking special status to Jammu and Kashmir (provisions of Article 370).

The celebrations started on a somber note with the unfurling of the flag by the Consul General Dr. Anupam Ray, joined by Deputy Consul General Surender Adhana and a few community leaders. Indian National anthem was sung after which the guests assembled in the hall for second part of the program.

Welcoming the gather, Consul General Dr. Ray, who has two months remaining to his tenure, expressed his appreciation for the overwhelming turnout. “All we have gathered here today to celebrate a long struggle that we fought. Many people died so that we could fly the flag that we unfurled outside,” he said. He spoke of tradition that all embassies and consulates across the world, wherever there are Indians, observed on this today which was a two-part ceremony. “We unfurl the flag and then we read the address of the President of India,” he said. On a more poignant note he added, “This is the moment that we remember, right now where we are, here in the comforts of this wonderful country which has given hope to so many of you, that there are Indian soldiers today standing in Jammu and Kashmir fighting the battle for us. Let us remember them.”

Deputy Consul General, Surender Adhana read President Ram Nath Kovind’s address in its entirety (which was partly in Hindi and English).

On the occasion, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee addressed the gathering, “I come in the name of Gandhi and Dr. Martin Luther King,” she said to the cheering audience. In her long service spanning nearly 12 terms in the US Congress, she said, “I had the privilege, in that tenure, to be a part of the very select and elite group which was to travel an extensive trip with President William Jefferson Clinton,” recounting her trip to the subcontinent. “Only eight members of Congress were invited for that long ten-day journey to the region that included India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.” President Clinton was the first American President to visit India. “What and amazing experience, we traveled everywhere. President Clinton was at the Taj Mahal on an elephant and that picture remains in the history books of India,” she said.

“On this 73rd commemoration of Independence, the children of India are happy, and I was delighted to hear that the children of India are happy.” “This community has lived in peace and has provided investment, education, knowledge, and friendship,” she added.

She was presented with copper bust of Gandhi by Consul General Dr. Ray and his wife Dr. Amit Goldberg. The guests were treated to lunch and later joined in the bhangra dancing in the front area of the Consulate office.