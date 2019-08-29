Marma Healing- Fast Pain Relief

by Sunita Tarkunde

When it comes to Ayurveda, it’s believed that the results are slow to come. People may follow Ayurveda for weeks or even months waiting for positive outcome and may lose patience while waiting in this fast paced life. Ayurveda for sure is not a quick fix or pill oriented approach.

Marma healing is for an individual who is looking for natural way to relieve pain that is faster, non-invasive, easy and time tested.

What is Marma?

Ancient Ayurvedic scripture called ‘Sushruta Samhita’ has dedicated an entire chapter on Marma. Sushruta is considered as a father of surgery and in this text different methods of performing surgical procedures are explained in great detail. Many procedures along with the instruments that we use today, have a remarkable similarity to what Susruta used in ancient times.

Sushruta has mentioned that Marmas to be avoided during surgical procedures because injury to these areas can compromise recovery, produce deformity or even be fatal.

Sushruta has described 107 areas/points on skin, where muscle, tendon, ligament, nerve, vessel, bone along with joint meet and he called these points as ‘Marma.’ According to the Master, Marma is the seat of Prana where three doshas and Sattva, Rajas, Tamas reside.

When there is a blockage in Marma, flow of Prana is disturbed and can lead to various compromised body functions, pain being the most common one. ‘Cry for oxygen’ can be the definition of pain in simple terms. Ayurvedic principle says, that Prana along with blood (carrying oxygen) reaches each and every cell to provide nourishment. Basically, oxygen and Prana go hand in hand as far as pain is concerned.

Stimulating Marma through touch can improve blood supply in that Marma instantly. As a result Prana will be released which in turn can harmonize that entire area served by that particular Marma. Done properly, this technique offers pain relief without any harm quickly. Marma touch holds the potential to change the chemistry required for the healing in human system fast. This is “healing touch.”