Man burglarizes three Sugar Land churches

by Voiceasia

Screen grab from Surveillance video posted by SLPD

SUGAR LAND , TX – Sugar Land police are looking for a man involved in burglaries at three local churches.
The burglaries occurred at Sugar Land Family Church, 1110 Burney Road, St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, 705 St. Theresa Blvd., and Faith Lutheran Church, 800 Brooks Street, sometime during the night of Sept. 14 and the following morning.
In each instance, exterior windows were broken, and interior offices and storage rooms were ransacked. A screw driver and tire tool were used to force entry into interior rooms, causing extensive damage. A small amount of cash was reported missing from one of the churches.
Security cameras at Burney Road, and St. Theresa captured video of a man at both churches. He appears to be a black male in his mid to late 20s with a goatee-style beard and a stocky build. He was wearing a long-sleeve grey sweatshirt and sweat pants.
Based on video from a nearby school, police believe the man was driving a four-door Chevrolet Impala, possibly an LTZ or SS model.
Anyone with information should call the Sugar Land Police Department at (281) 275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS (8477). Surveillance video posted at www.sugarlandtx.gov/burglary194704

