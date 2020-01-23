Makar Sankranti and Lohri celebrations at Arya Samaj

by Acharya Dr. Harish Chandra Ved-Ratna

HOUSTON – DAV Sanskriti School, the Sunday School of Arya Samaj Houston celebrated Makar Sankranti & Lohri last Sunday, 12th January in traditional ways. It began with the customary sermon by Acharyaji, highlighting the astronomical feature of the event that the festival coincides with the sun’s journey southward. It is a joyous occasion for one and all to bid adieu to the harsh winter. The sunlight is mild and so enthusing that children can fly kites for the entire day, picking Vitamin D to their plenty. It is nature’s design that the body can store Vitamin D for its full year’s requirement. As children return home, their mothers are ready with special preparations from sesame seed, rich in calcium for their bones.

Arya Samaj views the Mother Nature as manifestation of God’s design. All natural events are perfectly designed for the good of all beings. Their precise timing points to the absolute authority God has on matter. Fire of the Havan is an agent that vaporizes wholesome substances and let everyone inhale them with greater efficiency. The first Aahuti was offered by Dev Mahajan, followed by the school children, their parents and the attendees of the Sunday Satsang of Arya Samaj, taking turn to offer mix of peanuts, rewari, corn, etc. into the fire. The sweet melody of the Gayatri mantra played in the background. They also received a packet for their mouthful consumption as they exited from the Yajnya Vatika that provided the perfect setting for the event under the sun. Discipline was in plenty to be seen. Soon after the Havan offerings, a mere turning around the head brought the non-stop spectacle of dance performances.

The Sanskriti School children, age 4 to 14 played the Bhangra in perfect harmony followed by their parents and teachers’ Gidda. There were two duets with male and female dancers entering into hilarious poetic conversation giving rise to bursts of laughter from the audience, particularly those fluent with Punjabi rural dialect. The perfect sunny weather added to the gaiety mood. The larger than the expected crowd was in tune to the dances. No sooner the last duet ended, the entire crowd rushed to the open-air zone that functioned as the stage and began dancing to the tune of live Dhol.

The Sanskriti School director Dr. Kavita Vachaknavee was the emcee. The largest number of dances ever present in such an event were creations of the dance teacher Ms. Dolly Goyal with assistance from Ms. Shilpa Thacker. Noteworthy was the fact that the training was imparted in the last couple of Sundays. The food committee of Arya Samaj reciprocated perfectly by providing Sarson da Saag and Makki di Roti, topped with Til Laddoo.

As people began to enjoy food, several children began kite flying, made available at the site. It’s amazing the Sanskrit School children can play one event after another, the next is World Hindi Day on 19th, to be attended by the Indian consulate officials. If you too are amazed with the speed young children learn about our ancient culture in mere two hours a week then visit the website www.davss.aryasamajhouston.org. Enrollment for the spring term is open.