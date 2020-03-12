Mahasivaratri puja at Saumyakasi Sivalaya

by Satchitananda

SUGAR LAND – Every year, the Chinmaya Mission, Houston (CMH) hosts the biggest Hindu celebration in Greater Houston on the auspicious Mahasivaratri, a day of meditation and devotion for Lord Shiva who is worshipped in the form of Linga, a highest symbolic representation of Brahman in Vedanta. Shiva means auspiciousness and praying to HIM reminds us of our true nature, Atman. Sivaratri is a reminder to get out of the shackles of our body, mind, and intellect.

On Feb. 21, 2020 the grand celebrations were held at the iconic linga-shaped Sri Saumyakasi Sivalaya with great devotion and spirituality in a backdrop of selfless seva from countless CMH volunteers.

Sivalaya’s resident priest, Sri Ganesh Sathyanarayanaji, began the sacred week of prayer, leading hundreds of CMH families with his Vedic chanting during the Maha Mrtyunjaya Homa on February 15th, 2020. Families had a great opportunity to chant “Om Tryambakam” 108 times with their kids and continue the tradition of praying for the well-being of the entire world.

The devotees stood in long lines to have an opportunity to do Ksirabhiseka to the Utsava Murti of Maheswara in the basement of the Sivalaya which had been transformed into a mini Kailas by the tireless army of CMH volunteers. Vedic chants echoed through the day in the form of Mahanyasa purvaka Rudrabhiseka in the morning and Laghunyasa purvaka Ekadasa Rudrabhiseka in the evening. The spiritual vibrations of Rudram, Namakam and Chamakam transported everyone to a timeless realm; devotees also had an intimate devotional experience with the Rudrabhiseka Seva conducted multiple times in Chinmaya Smriti Hall.

The most holy evening culminated in quiet meditation upon Isvara, the Lord of the Universe. The silence inside the Sivalaya dwarfed the quiet outside. It was divine to gaze at the serene face of the Lord of Saumyakasi glowing in the gently dancing light from the many lamps lit on the altar. In the quiet hour of meditation before the midnight of Sivaratri, all thoughts were stilled. Then, the midnight arati filled the hearts of all devotees with great joy. As the devotees left the temple with the lingering wondrous experience, the prasada shared by CMH’s kitchen team tasted heavenly.

Pujya Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda highlighted the wisdom of “giving more than what we take.” The spirit of the CMH pledge is most alive at CMH on Sivaratri. The great aura of the event is possible only due to the countless volunteers which include the next generation, the several young Balavihar students who were cheerfully shouldering many tasks this year. The lofty example set by Acharyas Gaurang and Darshana Nanavaty over the decades continues to influence such spirited teamwork.

The great event of Mahasivaratri also reminded the devotees of Greater Houston about the Jirnodhar (temple renovation) project and the upcoming Maha Kumbhabhiseka celebration of Sri Saumyakasi Sivalaya in Aug 2020. To get associated with such an auspicious event will help not only our immediate spiritual growth but also bless the future of the entire Houston community.

Tradition steeped in wisdom, diffused with fun is the norm at Chinmaya Mission Houston, located at Chinmaya Prabha, 10353, Synott Road, Sugar Land, TX-77498.

For more information, visit www.chinmayahouston.org