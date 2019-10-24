Macy’s Diwali celebrations showcases Houston-area stores

HOUSTON – Macy’s hosted six in-store Diwali celebrations at the below locations, including two in the Houston area:

• Macy’s Houston Galleria – Houston, TX

• Macy’s First Colony – Houston, TX

• Macy’s Stonebriar – Dallas, TX

• Macy’s Dallas Galleria – Dallas, TX

• Macy’s Northpoint – Atlanta, GA

• Macy’s Cerritos – Cerritos, CA

Sari Sapne, a local business on Hillcroft displayed their designer outfits that are in hi demand during the Diwali season. Raja Sweets restaurant served up sweets and savories for the shoppers.

Each event featured dance performances, henna artists, refreshments and activities such as gifting stations, kids activity table, and more.

The Houston-area stores worked with Bollywood Touch (https://www.bollywoodtouch.com/) to secure both the dancers and the henna artist.

These events are a special opportunity for Macy’s to honor the beauty of the holiday and the traditions celebrated across many communities. At Macy’s, we know that we are at our best when our business fully reflects the rich diversity of our colleagues, customers, and communities.

Other event elements, included:

– Mannequin featured traditional Diwali attire

– Bollywood performance and photo opportunity

– Cosmetics passport (highlighting Clinique, Estee Lauder, and Lancôme) with an Enter to Win beauty basket valued at $200

– Cosmetics Gift with Purchase – Henna candle with $35 cosmetics purchase

– Jewelry Gift with Purchase – Henna tattoo and gifting set with $50 jewelry purchase

– Children’s craft station

– Henna Artist

– Indian Sweets Table

– Indian Garments & Sari Shop-in-Shop concept

– Kids Activity Table (Make a Diwali Lantern)

– Rangoli (Indian hand-made art / Traditional Diwali ritual)

– Friendship Bracelets & Bangles Souvenirs