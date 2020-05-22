Local Mercedes-Benz dealership to donates 10,000 face masks across Woodlands

WOODLANDS, May 15, 2020 – Joe Agresti CEO of Mercedes-Benz of The Woodlands and General Manager Joe Drago has spent weeks tirelessly working with multiple companies to supply masks to all their essential employees and frontline workers in their community. Mercedes-Benz of The Woodlands has worked with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department to determine where the masks were should be donated. The donation comes at a time when personal protective equipment has depleted due to the high demands during the coronavirus outbreak.

Americans are struggling with 26 million losing their job to the coronavirus pandemic. Texas the largest oil-producing state has taken a huge hit with cost per barrel reaching the negatives for the first time. In the last week, 280,406 Texans have filed for unemployment relief according to the United States Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration. Over 1 million individuals have filed for unemployment in Texas alone.

It is safe to say Texas is having its fair share of hardship. Mercedes-Benz of The Woodlands saw these troubling numbers and decided to extend a helping hand. Along with donating masks, the luxury dealer announced on April 23 that they are offering complimentary labor to Mercedes-Benz owners who have been laid off, furloughed, or have lost their job due to COVID-19.

“While other dealers are laying off their employees, we are doing everything in our power to support our team physically, emotionally and financially. Everyone is getting paid even if we sent them home due to vulnerabilities. Most of our team is intact and ready to serve so we are providing the complimentary labor!”