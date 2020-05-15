Local Asian-American Leaders to Take Next Big Step in Pandemic-Related Community Aid Efforts

WHAT: In coordination with the Southwest Management District and the YMCA, Houston-area alumni of Taiwanese colleges and universities will publicly present funds to the Houston Food Bank for the distribution of several thousand meals in southwest Houston for families in need due to disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

WHEN: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020

WHERE: 6700 Bellaire Blvd. (KIPP Academy Connect Primary School campus and Food Bank distribution center), Houston 77074

WHO: Judy Jeng, president of the Joint Chinese College Alumni Association; Peter Chen, Houston director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office; Southwest Management District Chairman Kenneth Li, Houston Food Bank strategic gifts officer William Tayar; Marie Arcos of the YMCA, state Rep. Gene Wu and others.

BACKGROUND: Asian-American community leaders, including those listed above, continue to express solidarity with their fellow Houstonians by donating cash, food and medical equipment during the pandemic as the global spread of COVID-19 has been unjustly blamed on people with Asian heritage.