Let us all be Indian American, No segregation

by Koshy Thomas

Publisher, Voice of Asia

We Indian Americans are relevant, and dominant players in all paths of industry, commerce, science and the arts. We are astronauts, lawyers, judges, physicians, nurses, and engineers, CEOs of billion dollar corporations, IT professionals, architects, university presidents, and scientists. We are industrialists, philanthropists, governors, congressmen and women, senators, and mayors. We serve in the White House, the Armed Forces, and serve in various echelons of law enforcement agencies. Our children are Rhodes Scholars, valedictorians, scholarship recipients, and National Spelling Bee champions. It is but a small leap from United States ambassador to the United Nations to the Oval Office. There is nothing we don’t do exceptionally well.

But let’s face it. The only reason we’re able to ascend to these heights is because we are blessed to live in a country that opened its arms to us, embraced us, and shared its bounty with us. All our razor sharp intellect, scientific wizardry and business acumen would have been for naught but for the opportunities afforded us by the generosity of the United States.

For all our education and sophistication, we are so regional in our approach. There are those among us who earnestly believe they will make their fortunes in the United States and go “back home” – wherever that is. Even though they have been the beneficiaries of countless blessings given freely to them by the United States, their loyalties remain divided. This, even though they we all swore allegiance to the United States and undertook the oath that we are the citizens of this country and will obey the laws even if we have to take up the arms against India.

Many see themselves first as Malayalees, Gujaratis, Marathis, Punjabis, and ____ just fill in the blank for whatever regional association you see fit. These individuals do not see themselves as either wholly Indian, or wholly American. Their aperture is narrow, and their vision, myopic. On the basis of false superiority, they shun anyone who is not cut from the identical religious cloth they are cut. Unless you attend the same church, gurdwara, temple, or mosque they do, they have no use for you, and will try to exclude you from their inner circle. Yet, these same individuals are quite well versed in the rights they are entitled to and are the first ones to demand equal treatment in employment, access to education, and ancillary benefits of all kinds. They can recite chapter and verse as to what is owed to them. Regrettably, these individuals are unable, or unwilling to acknowledge, or articulate what it is they owe this country for the bounty they enjoy.

It is cringe worthy to attend galas, and social functions during which a predominantly Indian audience will engage in a rousing rendition of the Indian national anthem, and then fumble their way through the Star Spangled Banner. The, albeit, unintended discourtesy and disrespect to the flag and to the country that provide the very freedom for them to assemble together is something we should dialogue about as a community. It is well past time for this discussion.

Our community consists of Muslims, Hindus, Christians, Jains, Parsis, Punjabis and many other classifications. At least 28 regional languages are spoken and heard. This is an indication we have many diverse cultures within our Indian community in Houston and the surrounding areas. It is easy to cloister ourselves within the familiar environs of our own communities rather than come together as one community and show solidarity with the people.

Isolation whether based in ignorance, or a sense of entitlement, will keep you out of the mainstream

But never forget all Americans to openly embrace and honor our identity as Americans too. Remember July 4th is the Independence Day for all Americans