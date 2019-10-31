Leonetti Elementary, Thornton Middle School receive LEED certification for energy-efficient design

FORT BEND ISD (October 30, 2019) – Donald Leonetti Elementary and Ronald Thornton Middle School have been deemed LEED-certified buildings, and representatives from the campuses and the District were recognized at the October 21 Fort Bend ISD Board meeting.

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is a certification program that provides comprehensive third-party verification on resource efficiency for building projects. Buildings are assessed in the following areas: Sustainable Sites; Water Efficiency; Energy & Atmosphere; Materials & Resources; Indoor Environmental Quality; Innovation and Regional Priority.

Leonetti Elementary and Thornton Middle School are the District’s fifth and sixth LEED-certified campuses.