Leonetti Elementary, Thornton Middle School receive LEED certification for energy-efficient design

by Voiceasia

Fort Bend ISD Board members, District leaders, along with Jeanna Sniffin, Principal of Thornton Middle School and Joy Schwinger, Principal of Leonetti Elementary.

FORT BEND ISD (October 30, 2019) – Donald Leonetti Elementary and Ronald Thornton Middle School have been deemed LEED-certified buildings, and representatives from the campuses and the District were recognized at the October 21 Fort Bend ISD Board meeting.
LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is a certification program that provides comprehensive third-party verification on resource efficiency for building projects. Buildings are assessed in the following areas: Sustainable Sites; Water Efficiency; Energy & Atmosphere; Materials & Resources; Indoor Environmental Quality; Innovation and Regional Priority.
Leonetti Elementary and Thornton Middle School are the District’s fifth and sixth LEED-certified campuses.

