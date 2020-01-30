COMMUNITY

Leela and Nat Krishnamurthy receive Top 20 Power Couple Impact Maker Award 2020

by Voiceasia

Leela Krishnamurthy, Philanthropist, Community Leader, and Former Award-Winning Librarian and Nat Krishnamurthy, Philanthropist, CEO Sunitech, and Former Director of Strategic Planning of North American Production Division Texaco
On Sunday, January 19, CKW LUXE honored its Top 20 Impact Makers for 2020 at The St. Regis Houston. Leela Krishnamurthy, Philanthropist, Community Leader, and Former Award-Winning Librarian and Nat Krishnamurthy, Philanthropist, CEO Sunitech, and Former Director of Strategic Planning of North American Production Division Texaco were among the recepients of the Top 20 Power Couple Impact Maker Award-2020. Leela currently serves on the boards of Houston Habitat for Humanity, UNICEF, Save a Mother, and the Youth Leadership Development Program of Houston. She is also a trustee and past president of Sankara Nethralaya Om Trust and a member of Ek Disha. Leela and Natesan were cochairs of the 2012 Houston Habitat for Humanity Gala and honorary cochairs of the 2019 UNICEF Gala.

Natesan is a past cochair of United Way Listening Tour. The initiative develops strategies and processes for optimum fund allocations and identifies performance measures for service providers. He is also a past treasurer and advisory council member of the Sri Meenakshi Temple Society and a past treasurer of Indo-American Charity Foundation. Currently, Natesan is a member of the national board of Save a Mother and the chairman of the board for the Youth Leadership Development Program of Houston.

