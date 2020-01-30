COMMUNITY

Large turnout at India’s Republic Day Celebrations in Houston

by Voiceasia

Consul General of India, Aseem Mahajan welcoming the guests at India’s 71st Republic Day celebratory reception in Houston on Jan. 26, 2020. Photo credit: Bijay Dixit

Rich tributes paid to peace apostle Mahatma Gandhi

by Shobana Muratee
HOUSTON – On Sunday, January 26, Indian Americans and friends of India joined the members of the Indian Consulate in celebrating India’s 71st Republic Day. The two-part celebration had flag hoisting ceremony in the morning by the newly appointed Consul General, Aseem R. Mahajan who welcomed the gathering and delivered President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the people on the eve on the eve of the Republic Day of India.

Consul General, Mahajan hoisting the Indian flag at the Indian Consulate.

The evening reception held at Doubletree by Hilton was attended by the ‘Who’s Who’ of the Indian diaspora and elected officials prominent among who were Congressman Al Green, Fort Bend County Judge K P George, Senator John Cornyn’s Representative Jay Guerrero, Congresswoman Shiela Jackson’s Representative Larry Freeman , Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman, Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia Houston City Controller Chris Brown, and City of Stafford Councilman Ken Mathew. A host of luminaries including Renu Khator, Chancellor University of Houston System and President UH, and prominent businesspersons from Houston graced the occasion.

Consul General, Mahajan greets Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman and his wife as Deputy Consul General Surender Adhana looks on.

After a formal rendition of American National Anthem Ishya Kachru, a rising teen singer and Indian National Anthem by the disciples of Rajarajeshwary Bhat, Consul General Mahajan welcomed the gather of over 300 guests. In his address Mahajan said, “India is aspiring to become five billion-dollar economy,” and highlighted India’s immense potential and opportunities in the energy, technology education, medical sectors. He also spoke of India -US strategy partnership which is a “multifaceted is one of those key bilateral relationships that has potential to be the defining one for the century in all aspects.”
Congressman Al Green spoke of Mahatma Gandhi contribution to the world and stressed on peace relations between India and the US that would promote world peace in the future. He presented a Congressional Certificate commemorating the occasion.

Consul General, Aseem R. Mahajan reading President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the people on the eve on the eve of the Republic Day of India.

Fort Bend County Judge George, an India American also conveyed his message of peace and progress on the occasion. Other dignitaries who spoke on the occasion were Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman also spoke, Commissioner Adrian Garcia, and Representatives of Senator John Cornyn and Congresswoman Shiela Jackson .
Earlier, Deputy Consul General Surender Adhana introduced the newly appointed consul general.
At the conclusion, a good spread of India food catered by Dawat was enjoyed by the guest.
India’s 71st Republic Day celebrations are held by the India diaspora.

Disciples of Rajarajeshwary Bhat with Consul General Mahajan

Booby Singh, Hasu Patel with Commissioner Garcia

