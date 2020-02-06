Kerala Medical Technology Consortium (KMTC) – Concept with global potential

Dr. Venugopal K. Menon

A flagship initiative of the Kerala Government, undertaken through the Kerala Development and Strategic Council (K-DISC), the Kerala Medical Technology Consortium (KMTC) aims at positioning the state as an international destination for medical technologies and devices development and manufacturing over the next decade.

The enterprise was formally inaugurated in Thiruvanathapuram by Sri. Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Chief Minister on January 23, 2020.

The brilliant concept is the brainchild of Dr. Ramachandran Thekkedath, former Vice Chancellor of Cochin University of Science and Technology with decades of experience in lasers, bioinstrumentation and medical devices on several lines. Currently based in Houston, Texas, Dr. Ramachandran is engaged in the R&D of extracorporeal blood-cleaning devices and guiding the work of several groups in India and USA. In creating an ecosystem for medical technology development in India, he initiated an international think tank conclave, “Medical Device Innovation – Translating Ideas to Practice (MeDITIP)’ incorporating scientists, doctors, experts in manufacturing, marketing and sales, regulatory, legal and funding sources together.

A foundation meeting about the ‘Concept to Planning’ was held at Thiruvananthapuram in 2018, led by Dr. K. M. Abraham, former Chief Secretary to Government, along with Dr. Thekkedath, Mr. Gigo Joseph, former CEO, Smart City & Info Park and Dr. Usha Thekkedath, a physician researcher. After extensive discussions with national and international experts in all facets of the product development cycle, visiting institutes, incubation facilities and industries, as well as researching best practices adopted by similar initiatives globally, a detailed project report was developed by the team.

Taking advantage of Kerala’s national leadership in healthcare and education, KMTC envisions bringing together the leading medical R&D institutions and universities in the state for collaborative research, education and training, incorporating cutting-edge technology. Kerala has advantages like availability of scientists, skilled man power, and clean environment, offering a huge potential in the field for commercially manufacturing products that would meet local as well as global needs.

January 30, 2020