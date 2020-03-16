Katy ISD Will Provide Free Meals for Katy Children Next Week

KATY [March 13, 2020] – To assist our families in meeting the needs of students during the Katy Independent School District closure next week, school breakfast and lunches will be offered to all Katy area children ages 0-18, free of charge. Children do not need to be an enrolled Katy ISD student in order to receive a meal. The meals will be served at the campuses listed below from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, beginning on Monday, March 16. All meals will be provided in a “grab and go” style outside of the cafeteria near the covered walkway where buses pickup and drop off students. Families will not be able to enter the campus during the meal service.
Meal ‘Grab and Go’ Locations:
· Bear Creek Elementary: 4815 Hickory Downs Dr, Houston, TX 77084
· Bethke Elementary: 4535 E Ventana Pkwy, Katy, TX 77493
· Golbow Elementary: 3535 Lakes of Bridgewater Dr, Katy, TX 77449
· Hutsell Elementary: 5360 Franz Rd, Katy, TX 77493
· Mayde Creek Elementary: 2698 Greenhouse Rd, Houston, TX 77084
· Memorial Parkway Elementary: 21603 Park Tree Ln, Katy, TX 77450
· Sundown Elementary: 20100 Saums Rd, Katy, TX 77449
· West Memorial Elementary: 22605 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX 77450
· Williams Elementary: 3900 S. Peek Rd, Katy, TX 77450
· Tompkins High School: 4400 Falcon Landing Blvd, Katy, TX 77494
Parents, students and community members with additional questions, should email questions to coronavirus@katyisd.org
Media Contact: Maria DiPetta, Manager for Media Relations & Multimedia 281-396-2298