Katy ISD Will Provide Free Meals for Katy Children Next Week

– To assist our families in meeting the needs of students during the Katy Independent School District closure next week, school breakfast and lunches will be offered to all Katy area children ages 0-18, free of charge. Children do not need to be an enrolled Katy ISD student in order to receive a meal. The meals will be served at the campuses listed below from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, beginning on Monday, March 16. All meals will be provided in a “grab and go” style outside of the cafeteria near the covered walkway where buses pickup and drop off students. Families will not be able to enter the campus during the meal service.