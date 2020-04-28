Katy ISD Teacher Job Fair Goes Virtual for 2020

KATY [April 28, 2020] – Calling all interested educators, preparations for the 2020 Katy ISD Teacher Job Fair are underway. This year applications and interviews will take place virtually. Administrators from all Katy ISD campuses with vacancies will begin scheduling Zoom meetings to talk to selected educators, who aspire to become part of this excellent and growing school district.

“Every year principals look forward to meeting potential teacher candidates’ in-person during our Annual Katy ISD Job Fair. However, this year, the District will be going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Katy ISD Human Resources Coordinator Katye Shields. “Katy ISD is known as one of Texas’ premier school districts, and we continue to grow. This year approximately 230 positions need to be filled for the upcoming 2020-21 academic school year,” added Shields.

Katy ISD will be opening two new schools this year, an elementary and a high school. Registration is required for the Virtual Job Fair and will open on May 4 – May 5. Participants must have completed a current Katy ISD application online and have completed all TEA/SBEC content exams necessary for the teaching position they are seeking. Principals will contact selected applicants to participate in Zoom interviews on May 6 – 8, 2020.

What: Katy ISD 2020 Certified Teacher Job Fair

When: Registration Online:

Registration will open at 7:00 a.m. on May 4 and remain open until 5:00 p.m. on May 5.

https://publicbiapps.katyisd.org/KISDJobFair/Default.aspx

Selected Applicants will participate in Zoom Interviews:

May 6 – 8, 2020

Contact: Maria Corrales-DiPetta, Manager for Media Relations & Multimedia

281-396-2298