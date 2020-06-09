Katy ISD Superintendent Appoints Two New Principals

KATY [June 8, 2020] – As preparations begin for the 2020-21 academic year, Superintendent Ken Gregorski has promoted two internal campus leaders to new principal roles. Dr. Melinda Stone was appointed as the new principal of Taylor High School, while Jessica Hale has been appointed as the new principal at Golbow Elementary.

Dr. Melinda Stone has worked 22 years in Katy ISD, which includes roles as a teacher, coach, instructional technologist and administrator. Her first job at Katy ISD was as a Spanish teacher at Mayde Creek High School. In 2004, she was promoted to an instructional technology facilitator, at the same school, where she assisted teachers with the implementation of technology in various content areas. She also facilitated instructional design, administered training, exercised project management and technical support among other responsibilities. Five years later, Dr. Stone served as the sixth-grade assistant principal and student support at Mayde Creek Junior High. Between 2013 and 2016, she took on leadership roles, first as an assistant principal at Tompkins High School and shortly afterward as associate principal at Katy High School. Before taking on her new role at Taylor High School, Dr. Stone was the principal at WoodCreek Junior High for the past four years. Dr. Stone has a Bachelor of Arts in both Communications and Spanish from the University of Arkansas. In addition to her undergraduate degrees, she holds a Master of Science in Educational Management and Instructional Technology, as well as a Doctorate in Educational Leadership with a specialization in Curriculum and Instruction through the University of Houston in Clear Lake.

It was 11 years ago, in 2008, that Mrs. Hale began her educational career as a social studies teacher at Cardiff Junior High in Katy ISD. Since her first day on the job, she has made it a commitment to educate and believe in every student at her campus. Because of her passion for education in 2013, Mrs. Hale became the assistant principal at Mayde Creek Junior High, where she worked closely with Principal David Paz to make significant changes in the campus culture, which included implementing systems to enhance teacher instruction and improve student learning. Two years later, Mrs. Hale became the Student Support Administrator for that campus, where she developed and led numerous programs that optimized student-learning experiences within a safe learning environment. Mrs. Hale has a Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of Houston as well as a Masters in Educational Administration from Lamar University.