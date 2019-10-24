Katy ISD Awarded 19 of the 25 Best Elementary Schools in the Houston-area

KATY [October 22, 2019] – For the second year in a row, Katy Independent School District continues to dominate Niche’s list of the best Houston-area public elementary schools. Katy ISD has not only been identified as the number one school district in the greater Houston area, but it’s elementary schools earned 19 of the top 25 spots on the national research and review organization’s “2020 Best Public Elementary Schools in the Houston area” list. This is up from last year, where the District had 16 of the top 25 elementary schools on the list.

“I am extremely proud of our teachers, staff and entire school community for the work and planning they put in everyday to ensure each of our 83,000 students have access to unparalleled learning experiences across our 66 campuses,” said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Katy ISD. “It is their diligence and hard work that makes these schools and our district excellent.”

Ranking: 2020 Best Public Elementary Schools in the Houston Area – Katy ISD Campuses

1 Keiko Davidson Elementary School

2 Hazel S. Pattison Elementary School

3 Stanley C. Stanley Elementary School

4 Fred & Patti Shafer Elementary School

5 Tom Wilson Elementary School

7 Sue Creech Elementary School

8 Woodcreek Elementary School

9 Odessa Kilpatrick Elementary School

10 Hayes Elementary School

11 Roosevelt Alexander Elementary School

12 Bonnie Holland Elementary School

13 Jenks Elementary School

14 Michael L. Griffin Elementary School

15 Roberta Wright Rylander Elementary School

17 Ray & Jamie Wolman Elementary School

18 James E. Randolph Elementary School

19 Joella Exley Elementary School

24 Ursula Stephens Elementary School

25 James E. Williams Elementary School

Each year, Niche (a research and review organization for K-12 schools) assesses school districts from across the country. The rankings are based on rigorous analysis of key statistics, reviews from students and parents, as well as data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, student-teacher ratio, student diversity, teacher quality, grade school ratings, and the overall quality of the school district.

Founded in 1919, the Katy Independent School District recently celebrated a century of legacy, as a leader in educational excellence. The District is a flourishing suburban school district that encompasses 181 square miles in southeast Texas, housing over 70 campuses, and serving 83,000+ students. Recently, Katy ISD earned an “A” overall district rating from the Texas Education Agency, an “A+” Niche Best School Districts, and an “A” from the Texas Schools Financial Accountability Rating System of Texas (FIRST).