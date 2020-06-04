Katy ISD appoints two new Principals for 2020-21 academic year

KATY [May 26, 2020] – During tonight’s Katy Independent School District Board of Trustees meeting, Trustees confirmed the appointment of two new leaders for Shafer and Bear Creek elementary schools. Stephanie McElroy has been named the principal of Bear Creek Elementary, and Shannon Smith was announced as the new principal for Shafer Elementary. Both individuals will begin their new leadership roles in the upcoming weeks.

Ms. Stephanie McElroy began her teaching career in Katy ISD in 1998 as a fifth grade teacher where she taught Reading. In 2006, Ms. McElroy made a career move to Sealy Independent School District to become a high school assistant principal at Selman Intermediate School. Shortly afterwards, her leadership skills and love for education lead her to become the principal at that same school. In 2009, Ms. McElroy continued her administrative duties, this time as the Associate Principal of Curriculum and Development for Fort Bend Independent School District at Sartartia Middle School. She remained there until 2015. At that time, she became the principal at Navarro Middle School in the Lamar Consolidated School District. Ms. McElroy received her Bachelor’s Degree from Sam Houston State University and her Master’s Degree from University of Houston in Clear Lake.

Ms. Shannon Smith began her teaching career at Berry Middle School in 2005 in Mesquite, Texas. In 2009, she became the Testing Coordinator at the same campus. A year later, Smith was named the Assistant Principal at Sherman High School in Sherman, Texas. She remained in that position until 2012, when she relocated to the Cypress Fairbanks Independent School District, where she returned to teaching. In 2015, Smith joined Katy ISD to take on the role of Assistant Principal at Exley Elementary. Three years later, Smith joined the Taylor Mustangs as their assistant principal. Ms. Smith received her Bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University and her Master’s Degree from Texas A&M Commerce.