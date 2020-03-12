Kathak Beats Annual Dance Recital: “Udaan – 2020” A Delightful Kathak Extravaganza

HOUSTON – Dance is an ultimate expression of joy and happiness and it becomes memorable for the performers when their hard work is well appreciated by a full house. On February 22, the Kathak Beats presented their Annual Dance Recital ‘Udaan 2020’, a sold-out event that had over 60 students who enthralled an audience of more than 300 guests at the Jewish Community Center.

The Udaan 2020 was a celebration of every students’ spirit to experience the magnificence of classical dancing and express it with pride and joy. It was also memorable and rewarding for students of Kathak Beats who successfully completed their performances and received a resounding applaud from the audience. It shared everyone’s story of breaking free of inhibitions to learn and enjoy a new art form inspite of all the constraints of time, school, home and work. It brought together the students from ages 5 years to 50 plus years to present various facets and complexities of Kathak in its purest form. The parents and friends were awed by the skill and perfection of the dancers and they offered thunderous applause after every performance to recognize and motivate them.

The show began with a Ganesh Vandana and continued to build crescendo depicting various aspects of Kathak like Hastak, Tatkaar, Tihai, Taal tritaal, Triveni which were well explained by Sonali Walawalkar , who was the emcee for the evening. Dr. Manjusha had choregraphed Udaan 2020 and it finally culminated with a scintillating performance by her of a Taal presentation, which received a standing ovation.“We cannot believe that an evening with pure Kathak performances (no Bollywood) can be so exciting. I am so happy that we began lessons here as we see our daughter confident and blossom “said Ruchi Dave about Kathak Beats.

“I always wanted to enroll in a program where a mother – daughter train together, we are glad to get our first Udaan performance with support from our guru and family” said Karika Shah and Gauri Gujar after the show.

“It was encouraging to see the amount of love and response from all in Houston for an ancient dance form like Kathak “said Ruta Shah one of the performers in Udaan 2020.

Kathak Beats is a brainchild of Dr. Manjusha Jadhav, who has been a strong follower, choreographer and proponent of authentic Kathak dance form since her early age. Dr. Manjusha saw that there was a void in Houston of an institute that offered authentic Kathak dance education with a structured training program wherein dancers could get a globally recognized Kathak dance certification from the best institute in India. She thus started Kathak Beats with a sole aim to provide pure Kathak education and a certification to its students, from India’s oldest and most renowned institute “Akhil Bhartiya Gandharva Mahavidyalaya,” with a motto of making them excel in “Grace, Perfection and Rhythm.” Today, she has a strong following which continues to grow demanding multiple branches in Sugar Land, Aliana and Katy. She believes that dance instills commitment and hard work and helps promote cultural values from a young age. Dr Manjusha Jadhav is the Artistic director of Kathak Beats LLC which had 3 locations across Houston (Sugar Land, Aliana and Katy). For more details visit our Facebook Page – Kathak Beats or Contact at 281-460-2688