Judge KP George announces COVID-19 Rental, Mortgage, and Utilities Assistance Program

FORT BEND COUNTY – County Judge KP George, Social Services Director Anna Gonzales, and County Auditor Ed Sturdivant announced today a program to assist county residents with rental, mortgage, and utility needs. During the May 19th Commissioners Court meeting, the Court passed a budget on how to spend $134.3 million in federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The COVID-19 Rental, Mortgage, and Utilities Assistance Program is funded by the recently passed budget.

“Funds from this program will go a long way to help our county residents that are in financial hardship. The program is designed to provide needed assistance ranging from utility, mortgage and rental relief,” stated Fort Bend County Judge KP George. “I hope that through this program we can help as many residents as possible navigate through these very tumultuous times. Please visit fortbendcountytx.gov to start the process.”

Residents may apply to receive rental, mortgage and utility assistance, during all three phases of the program. Phase 1 applications will be accepted from June 1 – June 12, 2020 or until the funds are expended, whichever comes first. The approved funding will be implemented in three phases:

• Phase 1: June-July $6,500,000

• Phase 2: August-September $6,500,000

• Phase 3: October-November $6,500,000

Information for Interested Applicants: Online Applications Begin June 1st at 8:00 a.m.

To learn more about the program please call (281) 238-2273 or visit www.fortbendcountytx.gov. You can also find the flyers here.