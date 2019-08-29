Joyous Janmashtami celebrations at ISKCON of Houston

HOUSTON, August 23, 2019- Krishna Janmashtami- Lord Krishna’s Appearance Day was celebrated at ISKCON of Houston on Friday, August 23rd with a grand celebration marked with special guests, spiritually charged sacred sounds and packed cultural performances.

Thousands crowded into the temple to take part in this very special and auspicious celebration. Lord Krishna, the Supreme Personality of

Godhead, who appeared over 5,000 years ago and enacted many pastimes to satisfy the hearts of His devotees and reestablish the principles of righteousness.

As this day is one of the most celebrated festivals for the Vaishnavas, it is celebrated worldwide as a testament of love, life, happiness and devotion to the Supreme Lord, Krishna. Widely acknowledged as the Hindu Christmas, Janmashtami is observed by fasts and feasts, sacred chants and personal prayers and above all, the glorification of His holy name in the form of musical mantra meditation, kirtan.

This year, ISKCON of Houston was joined by Hindus of Greater Houston to elevate the festival and bring

about a more wholesome experience for all the attendees.

Working together for many months, both organizations saw their handwork pay off as more than 6,000 people experienced a cultural revolution of the heart as they took part in the programs in the temple, saw the various cultural performances in Gauranga hall and milled about the various tents, eating scrumptious meals by Govinda’s, Houston’s primer vegetarian restaurant, and swinging and bathing Lord Krishna (in His baby form, known as Baal Gopal).

This year was made especially wonderful with the visit of the Council General of India, Dr. Anupam Ray, who took part in every aspect of the celebration from the temple room to the Gauranga Hall stage. After being honored by ISKCON of Houston’s temple president, Dr. Ray appreciated the program and ISKCON of Houston and Hindus of Greater Houston’s efforts to establish and spread the culture and richness of India’s heritage.

As one of the only days in the year where Darshan, or viewing of the deities, is open all day, persons were able to see the beautifully decorated Lords, Sri Sri Radha

Nilamadhava, take part in Kirtan and hear enlightening discourses by HH Rtadhvaja Swami and HG Syamasundara Das. The biggest birthday party of the year culminated in a spiritually charged and inspiring midnight aarti and Kirtan as the devotees welcomed their Lords into their hearts.

The celebrations continued in ISKCON of Houston’s auditorium, Gauranga Hall, with cultural presentations by the local talent. These

performances included dances, vocal and instrumental concerts. Many of Houston’s elite dance and music schools as well as ISKCON of Houston’s very own Sunday School took part in the cultural program with various artistes presenting Kathak, Oddissi, Bharathnatyam, vocal and Mrdanga performances. One of the highlights of the entire evening were the special contests put together by Hindus of Greater Houston and Goswami Academy. The Costume Contest saw more than 125 children of various ages dressed up as characters from Krishna lila to the delight of many festival goers. The coloring contest conducted by Goswami Academy – saw 70+ children with creative and unique artwork depicting the various stories of the sacred epic, Srimad Bhagavatham.

The festival at ISKCON Houston included sumptuous feast. A perfect ending to a perfect Friday Evening!

Krishna Kannaiya Lal ki jay!

For more information on the temple and the Sunday Feasts, Goswami Academy, Sunday School and other various programs, please visit www.iskconhouston.org or come see us:

ISKCON of Houston | 1320 W 34th St., Houston TX 77018 | 713.686.GITA