JLF Houston returns for second edition from September 13-14, 2019

Teamwork Arts, producer of the Jaipur Literature Festival, often dubbed ‘the greatest literary show on Earth’, brings to Houston an iconic event where ideas and perspectives jostle with intellectual vigour. Houston, where skyscrapers and bayous meet, will welcome JLF Houston for its second edition at the Asia Society Texas Center, in collaboration with Inprint. The Festival opens on Friday evening, September 13 with events running all day on Saturday, September 14. With internationally acclaimed authors and thinkers taking part in a range of provocative panels and debates, at the core of the programming are thoughts and issues that resonate with our times and celebrate each other’s stories.

Program highlights include opening and closing night musical performances and vigorous panel discussions. The audience will also have the opportunity to listen in on conversations about diverse topics such as mystics and mythology, migration and diaspora, women’s issues and concerns, America’s medical industry, astronomy, energy solutions, politics and much more.

Participating writers include Bapsi Sidhwa (delivering the keynote address on opening night), Chandrahas Choudhury, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, Daniela Arnold, Deborah D.E.E.P Mouton, Edward Carey, Lacy M. Johnson, Lawrence Wright, , Makarand R. Paranjape, Manisha Koirala, Mat Johnson, Mike Magee, Mira Jacob, Monique Truong, Namita Gokhale, Priyamvada Natarajan, Purushottam Agrawal, Sohaila Abdulali, Sunanda Vashisht, Susan Abulhawa, Tarfia Faizullah, Usha Akella, Vivek Virani and William Dalrymple, among others.

The program covers a wide range of topics including: Black Holes and Cosmic Enigmas, An Investigation of America’s Medical Industry, The American Model in the Middle East, Migrant Worlds (presented by Rice University), What We Talk About When We Talk About Rape, Kabir in Music and Poetry, and the Rise and Fall of the East India Company, plus some of our finest fiction writers and poets. Once again, Teamwork Arts and Inprint collaborated on programming JLF Houston.

JLF Houston is held in association with Asia Society Texas Center, an educational organization promoting mutual understanding and strengthening partnerships among the peoples, leaders, and institutions of Asia and the West, and Inprint, a literary arts nonprofit organization, supporting tomorrow’s leading writers, presenting today’s top authors from around the world, and engaging creative writers and readers of all ages and backgrounds in the Houston area.

“JLF Houston stretches attendees’ viewpoints and perspectives and gives us all so much to consider about how we interact with the world and with our fellow human beings,” says Bonna Kol, president of Asia Society Texas Center. “Houston is a richly diverse city, which makes this region the ideal place to showcase a stimulating range of topics and a talented pool of authors.”

“We work hard with our colleagues at Teamwork Arts to assemble an inclusive and engaging array of leading writers and scholars at JLF Houston who will stimulate the intellect and imagination of this extraordinary city,” says Rich Levy, executive director of Inprint. “It’s exciting to see JLF Houston take wing, and we are proud to be a part of it.”

JLF Houston is funded in part by the City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance and is supported by the Consulate General of India in Houston. JLF Houston is a part of the larger umbrella of international JLF festivals in the USA, which also includes JLF New York on September 17-18 and ZEE JLF Colorado on September 21-22. The Houston event will present a rich showcase of South Asia’s literary and oral heritage while also featuring authors from around the world as well as local literary figures from Houston.

Asia Society Texas Center is located in the heart of Houston’s Museum District: 1370 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX 77004.

To purchase tickets, and see program and panel details and speaker’s bios visit: Asia Society Texas Center https://asiasociety.org/texas/events/jlf-houston

For information about Asia Society Texas Center: Contact Joy Partain, JPartain@asiasociety.org

For information about Inprint: Contact Krupa Parikh, Krupa@inprinthouston.org

For information about Teamwork Arts: Contact Vidushi Khera, vidushi@teamworkarts.com