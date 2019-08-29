Janmashtami Festival at Sri Govindaji Gaudiya Math

On August 23rd, Sri Govindaji Gaudiya Matha, located in Northwest part of Houston celebrated Sri Krishna Janmashtami, the Divine Appearance Day of Lord Sri Krishna.

The festivities started a week earlier with Srimad Bhagavat Katha saptah (7 days of discourses on Srimad Bhagavatam) on August 17th. The saptah was organized as part of the worldwide celebrations in preparation for the Centennial year (2021) of His Divine Grace Srila Bhaktivedanta Narayana Goswami Maharaja. Srila Narayana Maharaja is the founder of International Pure Bhakti Yoga Society, a global Gaudiya Vaishnava religious organization that the Houston Gaudiya Math is part of. Of the several Centennial initiatives planned, one is organizing Bhagavat Katha Saptahs in 108 cities worldwide. The katha in Houston was conducted by His Holiness Sri Bhaktivedanta Siddhanti Maharaja. He spoke about the fifty transcendental qualities of Lord Sri Krishna by providing many pastimes and examples from Srimad Bhagavatam.

On the day of Janmashtami, devotees started by attending Mangal Aarti at 5:30 AM. Everyone was enchanted by the once-a-year special adhivaas darshan of the Deities of Sri Radha Govindaji, Sri Gaur Nitai and Sri Sita Rama Laxman Hanuman in beige and white cotton dhotis and saris. After the Mangal Aarti, the Deities were dressed in a beautiful new dress that had just arrived from Vrindavan. The Deities on the altar, decorated with colorful flowers, looked transcendentally resplendent in Their red and blue new dress. It was hard to take once eyes off from Their pristine beauty.

Throughout the day the devotees were engaged in chanting of Hare Krishna mahamantra, singing bhajans and performing various services in preparation for the main celebration in the evening. Dozens of ladies worked in the kitchen for hours preparing prasadam for everyone who would visit the Temple. The entire Temple was beautifully decorated with colorful lights and flowers to welcome the Lord on His Divine Appearance Day. And through the day people kept streaming into the Temple to take darshans of Their Lordships.

The main program started in the evening at 6:30 PM with chanting of Mangalacharan and prayers to the spiritual masters. The main attraction of the evening was the world famous bhajan group, ‘The Kirtaniyas’. Sandhya (evening) Aarti was performed at 7:00 PM with Vijay Krishna prabhu from the Kirtaniyas leading the singing.

Over 500 devotees gathered in the large Temple room sang and danced with great devotion. After the aarti, Vishnu prabhu explained about the Centennial celebrations and then Srila Bhaktivedanta Siddhanti Maharaja spoke about Lord Krishna’s quality of loving reciprocation with His devotees. He said that Krishna recognizes even a small service done to Him and reciprocates by ensuring that His devotees are always protected. Later he also explained the deep esoteric secrets behind the appearance of Sri Krishna in Mathura as well as in Gokula.

The Kirtaniyas performed ecstatic kirtan for several hours and many times everyone stood up and started to dance enchanted by the enlivening kirtan. Malini Dasi from the Kirtaniyas group performed an exquisite Bharat Natyam dance on Jayadeva Gosami’s Mangal-Gitam. Also, there were dance performances by Vedic Sunday School children.

Around 11 pm, a grand abhishek was performed of the vijay-vigraha Deities of Sri Sri Radha Govindaji and Yahoda Gopal. Several devotees had brought their Laddu Gopal deities also and abhishek was performed for Them as well. After abhishek the Deities were taken inside closed curtains for dressing and offering of Bhoga while devotees continued to chant ecstatically eagerly waiting for the Lord’s Appearance at midnight. Sharp at 12 AM, the curtains opened with blowing of the conchshells and the temple room packed with hundreds of devotees burst into a rapturous chanting of the Holy Names. After welcoming the Lord with the final ecstatic kirtan that nobody really wanted to stop, everyone broke their fast with caranamritam and partook of the sumptuous feast.

Over 2,000 Houstonians visited the Temple and enthralled by the divine experience everyone is already looking forward to another ecstatic Janmashtami celebration next year as well as the Radhashtami celebration on September 6th at 6:30 PM.

Sri Govindaji Gaudiya Matha temple is located at 16628 Kieth Harrow Blvd, Houston, TX 77084. Every Sunday bhajans and kirtan start 5 PM; Vedic lecture (English) at 5:40 PM; arati at 6:30 PM followed by prasadam. Vedic and Hindi classes are conducted for children age 5 -16. The registration for the new session is currently underway. For more information, please visit our website: www.sggm.org or call (832) 464-4686.