‘It just got worse’: Domestic violence surges under S.Africa lockdown

Johannesburg (AFP) – South African hairdresser Sandy feared for her life when a five-week coronavirus lockdown trapped her indoors with her abusive husband.

“He has threatened to break my business and destroy me,” said the 42-year-old, who did not wish to use her real name.

“It started the first day of lockdown and it just got worse.”

Sandy’s was far from an isolated case.

More than 120,000 victims rang the national helpline for abused women and children in the first three weeks after the lockdown started on March 27 — double the usual volume of calls.

“The country battles another deadly epidemic of gender-based violence,” the Daily Maverick newspaper warned last month as it became clear the virus had hit South Africa hard.

At least 4,996 coronavirus cases have been recorded so far — the highest in Africa — including 93 deaths.

South Africa had been grappling with the scourge of violence against women long before the coronavirus lockdown was imposed.

A woman is killed every three hours in South Africa, according to police statistics — a rate five times the world average. Half are murdered by men with whom they had a close relationship.

Official statistics suggest that more than 110 rapes are reported to the police per day.

Stay-at-home measures have only made things worse for women stuck in abusive relationships.

“If they are abusers naturally, the lockdown is a great opportunity for them,” said Kathy Cronje, who heads a shelter for domestic violence victims named Safe House.

Families are hardest hit in overcrowded township houses, said Shaheda Omar, head of the Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children.

“In normal circumstances, parents can tell the children to go and play outside,” Omar told AFP, adding that not being able to work was also a trigger.

“People lose their jobs,” she explained.

“Not knowing when the next supply of bread is going to come from is an other contributing factor to the flare up of tensions.”