Women killed by their partners: confronting the horror

Paris (AFP) – On April 22, a barge picked up the body of a woman stuffed into a suitcase floating in the Oise River in Neuville north of Paris.

The woman was Marie-Alice, 53, a consultant who investigators believe was killed by her partner and her body then disposed of with the help of his son.

She is one of 115 women murdered in France so far this year by their husband, partner or ex-partner in femicides, according to an AFP investigation, a number which shows the scale of the problem after 121 were killed in the country last year.

Looking into figures from a French collective called Femicides by Partners or Exes, AFP correspondents across France have examined every killing of a woman by their partner in the country this year, speaking to investigators and relatives.

The research paints a troubling picture, with the authorities frequently aware of a problem before the crime is committed and loved ones sometimes pained by the knowledge that tragedy could have been averted.

One woman is killed in France every three days by their partner or ex-partner, while marital violence affects 220,000 Frenchwomen every year.

“Our system is not working to protect these women,” said Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet.

The killings in France are part of a global scourge that shows no signs of abating, with 87,000 women and girls killed in 2017 according to the UN, over half of them killed either by their spouse, partner or own family.

– ‘Toxic relationship’ –

Marie-Alice had been living in a damaging relationship where violence always lurked beneath the surface with her partner of 15 years, Luciano, relatives told AFP.

Two weeks after her body was found, Luciano, who was on the run, died after being hit by a lorry in Italy.

His son, who has been charged in the Marie-Alice case, confessed to helping hide the body, saying his father called him to say he had “done something stupid”.

“It was a toxic relationship,” said Marie-Alice’s sister, Helene de Ponsay, who has now become deputy president of the National Union for Families of Femicide Victims (UNFF).

She recalled her sister experiencing panic attacks as the couple had rowed at home after she had forgotten to buy bread.