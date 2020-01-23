Indo Americans in the 2020 Houston Marathon

The 48th Chevron Houston Marathon and 18th Aramco Houston Half Marathon held on Jan 19 again lived up to their reputation for being flat and fast, a qualifier for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials. A sellout, a total of 13,500 were registered for each of the full marathon (26.2 miles) and the half marathon (13.1 miles). At start the temperature was 45 degrees with a windchill of 41 degrees. It got better and moved up to 51 degrees by 11 AM. Fortunately there was no rain. A determined group of Indo Americans were out in open space, running and walking, and making their presence felt at the 2020 Chevron Houston Marathon.

The Marathon is the largest sporting event in Houston and accommodates runners with a broad range of abilities. The Marathon starts and ends at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown. The prize money for the Full Marathon first place was $45,000 and for the Half Marathon $20,000. It is the same amount for men and women. The following are the 2020 winners and their running times. Kelkile Gezahegn and Askale Merachi, both of Ethiopia, finished at 2:08:36 and 2:23:29 to take the men’s and women’s races, respectively. Jemal Yimer Mekonnen of Ethiopia won the men’s half-marathon title at 59:25, and Hitomi Niiya of Japan finished at 1:06:38 to win the women’s half-marathon. The Marathon is also a charitable event; the runners and the organization raised money for many area charities.

The route has been essentially the same since 2017. The flow of some 27,000 runners through a common start gate can be challenging. It can take up to an hour for the last person waiting to cross the start line! The organizers had assigned the runners into four corrals based on running ability. They announced staggered start times to line up in the corrals, so the outside wait time is minimized. The cheering squads at the hoopla stations along the route were entertaining as usual. The finish line at the Convention Center is always handled extremely well with spectators cheering you on as you finish. Security precautions were very visible. The organizers deserve much praise for the management of such a large race.

A casual scanning and observation suggested that the Indian American community participation is steadily growing yearly; there is room for greater presence as runners, walkers, volunteers and spectators.

The Houston Marathon has been a sell-out each year for many years. The next Houston Marathon is on Jan 17, 2021. There is also a 5K race the previous day. The registration is already open! The details are at the site chevronhoustonmarathon.com. Organizations like HoustonFit, Fort Bend Fit and KatyFit can help with getting trained.