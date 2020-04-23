Indo-American Charity Foundation (IACF) donates reusable and disposable facial masks to Houston communities

For over three decades, Indo-American Charity Foundation (IACF) has appealed to the philanthropic spirit of the Indo-American community in Houston to target four key areas; education, family welfare, general giving and healthcare. IACF’s motto is “We Live Here, We Give Here”, and its mission is to bridge the Indo-American community and the mainstream causes.

As the current threat from the Pandemic, COVID-19 virus, is amplified, so too are our efforts. IACF board, members, and volunteers are providing credible and valuable information from well- respected organizations through its website and email communication. We have many prominent Houston based Health Care Professionals in our organization, and this information is shared at their recommendation.

At the beginning of April 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) issued their recommendations for individuals, who are not first responders, to wear facial coverings when in public places or when social distancing was not possible.

Prior to the above recommendation coming out, IACF members and volunteers, based on the recommendation of the Doctors on its board, were already working diligently to provide three-layer reusable cotton fabric facial masks with a MERV 11 filter insert, to the frontline healthcare workers and the elderly. Since then IACF has amplified its effort by employing professional tailors.

IACF has delivered 600 reusable facial coverings to the Turning Point Center, Veterans Affairs Hospital, and LyondellBasell’s Channelview site. It has also delivered 5000 reusable and disposable face masks to Fort Bend County as the first batch. Fort Bend County Judge Hon. K.P. George has personally received the donation along with other Fort Bend County Emergency Management Officials. IACF President Joseph Zenith Ellankil handed over the donation in the presence of few other IACF Board Members and supporters. “The vision and planning of making facial masks by IACF is very timely and commendable.”, said Hon. Judge George. He also thanked the support of IACF to the local communities.

More reusable facial masks and disposable surgical masks are scheduled for Fort Bend County and Harmony House. The group has a plan of donating more than 20,000 masks and is working with Harris County to assist their Emergency Management team with their facial covering needs.

IACF is a 100% volunteer organization, run by a dedicated group of board members and volunteers. This helps the organization to keep its expenses to a minimum and maximize the funding that can be distributed annually. IACF members and officers have been instrumental in supporting the Houston area organizations and communities during major disasters to normal situations. IACF has been able to raise funds to extend support to Houston during disasters such as Hurricane Harvey by contributing $200,000 to the Houston Mayor’s Harvey Relief Fund.

IACF has donated several millions of dollars in funding over the past three decades to Houston based non-profit organizations such as Houston Food Bank, Search Homeless Services, Turning Point and Reach Unlimited to name a few.

Among the many accomplishments attained by IACF, some groundwork examples include, parent-child educational workshops for students in inner city schools, providing meals and volunteers for family dinner nights at pre-schools for homeless children and providing free flu shots to the elderly homeless population.