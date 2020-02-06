India’s Republic Day Extravaganza at Arya Samaj’s DAV Schools

by Sanika Kulkarni

DAV Sanskrit School, Arya youth group

The festivities at Arya Samaj started on Friday, January 24th with DAV Montessori & Elementary School having India’s Republic day presentations on the main stage, followed by Science fair and awards presentation. The students from our pre-school come together to put together an unforgettable event for the Republic Day of India, where prominent figures from India are highlighted along with messages of tolerance, diversity and consciences. Portraying larger-than-life figures from Indian history provide a fun platform for our younger students to learn about Indian history while building confidence in speaking in front of an audience. Same day, there was an amazing display of science fair projects by the Elementary School students. The science fair project topics included, Solar Power, Immune System memory, Rubber band powered boat, Effects of mass on the distance that an object travels, How hand warmers work, Molecules & temperature.

Then on Sunday, January, 26th, the festivities continued with flag hoisting, patriotic songs and dance performed by DAV Sanskriti School students, followed by delicious Laddoos and priti bhoj. This holiday is extremely important because many of India’s freedom fighters were a part of Arya Samaj, which was founded in 1875 by Maharshi Dayanand. The organization contributed immensely to building modern India from both a cultural and political standpoint, and Maharshi Dayanand’s ideas and teachings ring true to this day. Arya Samaj members sang the national anthem, and the DAV Sanskriti School students followed this with their stunning performances. The adults were mesmerized by the childrens’ beautiful voices, vibrant dancing, and child speaker Rahul Sanklecha’s impressive speech.