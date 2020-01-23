COMMUNITY

Indian Consulate General New York Launched “Chalo Consulate” Initiative

by Voiceasia

members of Indian Consulate in New York and community leaders during the launch of ‘Chalo Consulate’

NEW YORK, NY– January 17, 2020 The Consulate General of India, New York has launched a new initiative called “Chalo Consulate”.
Through this initiative, the Consulate intends to deepen and expand the relationship between community organizations and Team Consulate by discussing issues of the community and also to create transparency and understanding about the working of Consulate’s various wings and initiatives that can benefit the community.
Each month the Consulate will invite a community organization for an informal interaction with its officials. Under ‘Chalo Consulate’, the first informal meeting was organized with Global Organization for People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) on January 13, 2020. Around 30 members of GOPIO office bearers visited the Consulate and discussed various works and initiatives of the Consulate.
In his opening remarks, Consul General described the workings of various wings of Consulate as well informed them about PRAMIT (Pravasi Mitra), a web application launched to strengthen response management system of Consulate.
PRAMIT is an e-Governance solution, which is designed in house by CGI, New York. PRAMIT is a dashboard based centralized monitoring and response system for calls as well as messages form users. At present consulate is able to monitor/reply each and every Call/Queries received within one business day, it is very simple and user-friendly web application.
On an average, the Consulate handles 800-1000 applications/applicants per day. In last one year, through PRAMIT, the Consulate has handled around 16,000+ message queries as well as processed around 4,000+ miscellaneous service applications (Aug-Dec 2019) and answered/replied around 32,000+ calls (April-Dec 2019).
Mr. Thomas Abraham, Chairman (GOPIO), thanked the Consul General for the opportunity to interact with him and his officials and also appreciated the Q&A session on PRAMIT.
At the end of the meeting, GOPIO officials presented Consul General with two First Day Covers released by the US Postal Service at the First Convention of People of Indian Origin in New York in 1989. This was followed by dinner and networking followed.
Requests are invited from Community Organizations to participate in “Chalo Consulate”. Please send your request to madad.newyork@mea.gov.in .

0
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Related Articles

Candlelight Vigil of Kashmiri Pandit Exodus Recognition Day

Makar Sankranti and Lohri celebrations at Arya Samaj

India Culture Center, Houston elects its 2020 Board

Commemorating Mahatma Gandhi’s 71st “Shraddhanjali”, Memorial Service

Indo Americans in the 2020 Houston Marathon

Flag hoisting ceremony at the Indian Consulate, Houston...

Tompkins High School coach named Texans High School...

How Social Security and Medicare work together

TAMU Neuroscientist wins Lifetime Achievement Award

Dhiren Shethia takes charge as Pratham Houston’s new...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy