Indian American mother charged after small boy dies from knife wound

The woman’s husband found the four-year-old child upstairs after returning home

SUGAR LAND, Tuesday, March 24, 2020 – A local woman has been charged after her young son was found dead Saturday morning at the family’s home in Sugar Land.

Sugar Land Police were called to the 5200 block of Weatherstone Circle in Gardens of Avalon around 10:40 a.m, after the woman’s husband came home.

Ritika Rohatgi Agrawal, 36, is charged with murder.

Investigators said Agrawal was walking around the house with wounds to her body.

Meanwhile, her 4-year-old child was upstairs. He had died from a knife wound to the throat, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital, and police said she’s expected to survive. Investigators said her wounds appear to be self-inflicted.

On Monday afternoon, Ritika Rohatgi Agrawal was discharged from hospital and transported to the county jail.

On Tuesday, she is expected to be produced before a magistrate inside the jail for a bond hearing.

If Ritika does not have a counsel, county’s indigent defense attorney will represent her. Bail in capital murder cases are rare, though not always denied.

It is likely that the judge may impose a high bond to ensure that she is not a flight risk.

The investigation is ongoing.

– VOA